Users can now use an OpenAI Compatible endpoint in AI Gateway to easily switch between providers, while keeping the exact same request and response formats. We're launching now with the chat completions endpoint, with the embeddings endpoint coming up next.
To get started, use the OpenAI compatible chat completions endpoint URL with your own account id and gateway id and switch between providers by changing the
modeland
apiKeyparameters.
Additionally, the OpenAI Compatible endpoint can be combined with our Universal Endpoint to add fallbacks across multiple providers. That means AI Gateway will return every response in the same standardized format, no extra parsing logic required!
Learn more in the OpenAI Compatibility documentation.
We're excited to share that you can now use the Playwright MCP ↗ server with Browser Rendering.
Once you deploy the server, you can use any MCP client with it to interact with Browser Rendering. This allows you to run AI models that can automate browser tasks, such as taking screenshots, filling out forms, or scraping data.
Playwright MCP is available as an npm package at
@cloudflare/playwright-mcp↗. To install it, type:
Deploying the server is then as easy as:
Check out the full code at GitHub ↗.
Learn more about Playwright MCP in our documentation.
You can now filter AutoRAG search results by
folderand
timestampusing metadata filtering to narrow down the scope of your query.
This makes it easy to build multitenant experiences where each user can only access their own data. By organizing your content into per-tenant folders and applying a
folderfilter at query time, you ensure that each tenant retrieves only their own documents.
Example folder structure:
Example query:
You can use metadata filtering by creating a new AutoRAG or reindexing existing data. To reindex all content in an existing AutoRAG, update any chunking setting and select Sync index. Metadata filtering is available for all data indexed on or after April 21, 2025.
If you are new to AutoRAG, get started with the Get started AutoRAG guide.
Workers AI for Developer Week - faster inference, new models, async batch API, expanded LoRA support
Happy Developer Week 2025! Workers AI is excited to announce a couple of new features and improvements available today. Check out our blog ↗ for all the announcement details.
We’re rolling out some in-place improvements to our models that can help speed up inference by 2-4x! Users of the models below will enjoy an automatic speed boost starting today:
@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fastgets a speed boost of 2-4x, leveraging techniques like speculative decoding, prefix caching, and an updated inference backend.
@cf/baai/bge-small-en-v1.5,
@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5,
@cf/baai/bge-large-en-v1.5get an updated back end, which should improve inference times by 2x.
- With the
bgemodels, we’re also announcing a new parameter called
poolingwhich can take
clsor
meanas options. We highly recommend using
pooling: clswhich will help generate more accurate embeddings. However, embeddings generated with cls pooling are not backwards compatible with mean pooling. For this to not be a breaking change, the default remains as mean pooling. Please specify
pooling: clsto enjoy more accurate embeddings going forward.
- With the
We’re also excited to launch a few new models in our catalog to help round out your experience with Workers AI. We’ll be deprecating some older models in the future, so stay tuned for a deprecation announcement. Today’s new models include:
@cf/mistralai/mistral-small-3.1-24b-instruct: a 24B parameter model achieving state-of-the-art capabilities comparable to larger models, with support for vision and tool calling.
@cf/google/gemma-3-12b-it: well-suited for a variety of text generation and image understanding tasks, including question answering, summarization and reasoning, with a 128K context window, and multilingual support in over 140 languages.
@cf/qwen/qwq-32b: a medium-sized reasoning model, which is capable of achieving competitive performance against state-of-the-art reasoning models, e.g., DeepSeek-R1, o1-mini.
@cf/qwen/qwen2.5-coder-32b-instruct: the current state-of-the-art open-source code LLM, with its coding abilities matching those of GPT-4o.
Introducing a new batch inference feature that allows you to send us an array of requests, which we will fulfill as fast as possible and send them back as an array. This is really helpful for large workloads such as summarization, embeddings, etc. where you don’t have a human-in-the-loop. Using the batch API will guarantee that your requests are fulfilled eventually, rather than erroring out if we don’t have enough capacity at a given time.
Check out the tutorial to get started! Models that support batch inference today include:
@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast
@cf/baai/bge-small-en-v1.5
@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5
@cf/baai/bge-large-en-v1.5
@cf/baai/bge-m3
@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b
We’ve upgraded our LoRA experience to include 8 newer models, and can support ranks of up to 32 with a 300MB safetensors file limit (previously limited to rank of 8 and 100MB safetensors) Check out our LoRAs page to get started. Models that support LoRAs now include:
@cf/meta/llama-3.2-11b-vision-instruct
@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast
@cf/meta/llama-guard-3-8b
@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct-fast(coming soon)
@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-r1-distill-qwen-32b(coming soon)
@cf/qwen/qwen2.5-coder-32b-instruct
@cf/qwen/qwq-32b
@cf/mistralai/mistral-small-3.1-24b-instruct
@cf/google/gemma-3-12b-it
-
The Agents SDK now includes built-in support for building remote MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers directly as part of your Agent. This allows you to easily create and manage MCP servers, without the need for additional infrastructure or configuration.
The SDK includes a new
MCPAgentclass that extends the
Agentclass and allows you to expose resources and tools over the MCP protocol, as well as authorization and authentication to enable remote MCP servers.
See the example ↗ for the full code and as the basis for building your own MCP servers, and the client example ↗ for how to build an Agent that acts as an MCP client.
To learn more, review the announcement blog ↗ as part of Developer Week 2025.
We've made a number of improvements to the Agents SDK, including:
- Support for building MCP servers with the new
MCPAgentclass.
- The ability to export the current agent, request and WebSocket connection context using
import { context } from "agents", allowing you to minimize or avoid direct dependency injection when calling tools.
- Fixed a bug that prevented query parameters from being sent to the Agent server from the
useAgentReact hook.
- Automatically converting the
agentname in
useAgentor
useAgentChatto kebab-case to ensure it matches the naming convention expected by
routeAgentRequest.
To install or update the Agents SDK, run
npm i agents@latestin an existing project, or explore the
agents-starterproject:
See the full release notes and changelog on the Agents SDK repository ↗ and
- Support for building MCP servers with the new
AutoRAG is now in open beta, making it easy for you to build fully-managed retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines without managing infrastructure. Just upload your docs to R2, and AutoRAG handles the rest: embeddings, indexing, retrieval, and response generation via API.
With AutoRAG, you can:
- Customize your pipeline: Choose from Workers AI models, configure chunking strategies, edit system prompts, and more.
- Instant setup: AutoRAG provisions everything you need from Vectorize, AI gateway, to pipeline logic for you, so you can go from zero to a working RAG pipeline in seconds.
- Keep your index fresh: AutoRAG continuously syncs your index with your data source to ensure responses stay accurate and up to date.
- Ask questions: Query your data and receive grounded responses via a Workers binding or API.
Whether you're building internal tools, AI-powered search, or a support assistant, AutoRAG gets you from idea to deployment in minutes.
Get started in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ or check out the guide for instructions on how to build your RAG pipeline today.
Browser Rendering REST API is Generally Available, with new endpoints and a free tier
We’re excited to announce Browser Rendering is now available on the Workers Free plan ↗, making it even easier to prototype and experiment with web search and headless browser use-cases when building applications on Workers.
The Browser Rendering REST API is now Generally Available, allowing you to control browser instances from outside of Workers applications. We've added three new endpoints to help automate more browser tasks:
- Extract structured data – Use
/jsonto retrieve structured data from a webpage.
- Retrieve links – Use
/linksto pull all links from a webpage.
- Convert to Markdown – Use
/markdownto convert webpage content into Markdown format.
For example, to fetch the Markdown representation of a webpage:
For the full list of endpoints, check out our REST API documentation. You can also interact with Browser Rendering via the Cloudflare TypeScript SDK ↗.
We also recently landed support for Playwright in Browser Rendering for browser automation from Cloudflare Workers, in addition to Puppeteer, giving you more flexibility to test across different browser environments.
Visit the Browser Rendering docs to learn more about how to use headless browsers in your applications.
- Extract structured data – Use
We're excited to share that you can now use Playwright's browser automation capabilities ↗ from Cloudflare Workers.
Playwright ↗ is an open-source package developed by Microsoft that can do browser automation tasks; it's commonly used to write software tests, debug applications, create screenshots, and crawl pages. Like Puppeteer, we forked ↗ Playwright and modified it to be compatible with Cloudflare Workers and Browser Rendering ↗.
Below is an example of how to use Playwright with Browser Rendering to test a TODO application using assertions:
Playwright is available as an npm package at
@cloudflare/playwright↗ and the code is at GitHub ↗.
Learn more in our documentation.
We are excited to announce that AI Gateway now supports real-time AI interactions with the new Realtime WebSockets API.
This new capability allows developers to establish persistent, low-latency connections between their applications and AI models, enabling natural, real-time conversational AI experiences, including speech-to-speech interactions.
The Realtime WebSockets API works with the OpenAI Realtime API ↗, Google Gemini Live API ↗, and supports real-time text and speech interactions with models from Cartesia ↗, and ElevenLabs ↗.
Here's how you can connect AI Gateway to OpenAI's Realtime API ↗ using WebSockets:
Get started by checking out the Realtime WebSockets API documentation.
Document conversion plays an important role when designing and developing AI applications and agents. Workers AI now provides the
toMarkdownutility method that developers can use to for quick, easy, and convenient conversion and summary of documents in multiple formats to Markdown language.
You can call this new tool using a binding by calling
env.AI.toMarkdown()or the using the REST API endpoint.
In this example, we fetch a PDF document and an image from R2 and feed them both to
env.AI.toMarkdown(). The result is a list of converted documents. Workers AI models are used automatically to detect and summarize the image.
This is the result:
See Markdown Conversion for more information on supported formats, REST API and pricing.
📝 We've renamed the Agents package to
agents!
If you've already been building with the Agents SDK, you can update your dependencies to use the new package name, and replace references to
agents-sdkwith
agents:
All future updates will be pushed to the new
agentspackage, and the older package has been marked as deprecated.
We've added a number of big new features to the Agents SDK over the past few weeks, including:
- You can now set
cors: truewhen using
routeAgentRequestto return permissive default CORS headers to Agent responses.
- The regular client now syncs state on the agent (just like the React version).
useAgentChatbug fixes for passing headers/credentials, including properly clearing cache on unmount.
- Experimental
/schedulemodule with a prompt/schema for adding scheduling to your app (with evals!).
- Changed the internal
zodschema to be compatible with the limitations of Google's Gemini models by removing the discriminated union, allowing you to use Gemini models with the scheduling API.
We've also fixed a number of bugs with state synchronization and the React hooks.
We've added a new
@unstable_callable()decorator for defining methods that can be called directly from clients. This allows you call methods from within your client code: you can call methods (with arguments) and get native JavaScript objects back.
We've fixed a number of small bugs in the
agents-starter↗ project — a real-time, chat-based example application with tool-calling & human-in-the-loop built using the Agents SDK. The starter has also been upgraded to use the latest wrangler v4 release.
If you're new to Agents, you can install and run the
agents-starterproject in two commands:
You can use the starter as a template for your own Agents projects: open up
src/server.tsand
src/client.tsxto see how the Agents SDK is used.
We've heard your feedback on the Agents SDK documentation, and we're shipping more API reference material and usage examples, including:
- Expanded API reference documentation, covering the methods and properties exposed by the Agents SDK, as well as more usage examples.
- More Client API documentation that documents
useAgent,
useAgentChatand the new
@unstable_callableRPC decorator exposed by the SDK.
- New documentation on how to route requests to agents and (optionally) authenticate clients before they connect to your Agents.
Note that the Agents SDK is continually growing: the type definitions included in the SDK will always include the latest APIs exposed by the
agentspackage.
If you're still wondering what Agents are, read our blog on building AI Agents on Cloudflare ↗ and/or visit the Agents documentation to learn more.
- You can now set
Workers AI is excited to add 4 new models to the catalog, including 2 brand new classes of models with a text-to-speech and reranker model. Introducing:
- @cf/baai/bge-m3 - a multi-lingual embeddings model that supports over 100 languages. It can also simultaneously perform dense retrieval, multi-vector retrieval, and sparse retrieval, with the ability to process inputs of different granularities.
- @cf/baai/bge-reranker-base - our first reranker model! Rerankers are a type of text classification model that takes a query and context, and outputs a similarity score between the two. When used in RAG systems, you can use a reranker after the initial vector search to find the most relevant documents to return to a user by reranking the outputs.
- @cf/openai/whisper-large-v3-turbo - a faster, more accurate speech-to-text model. This model was added earlier but is graduating out of beta with pricing included today.
- @cf/myshell-ai/melotts - our first text-to-speech model that allows users to generate an MP3 with voice audio from inputted text.
Pricing is available for each of these models on the Workers AI pricing page.
This docs update includes a few minor bug fixes to the model schema for llama-guard, llama-3.2-1b, which you can review on the product changelog.
Try it out and let us know what you think! Stay tuned for more models in the coming days.
We've released a new REST API for Browser Rendering in open beta, making interacting with browsers easier than ever. This new API provides endpoints for common browser actions, with more to be added in the future.
With the REST API you can:
- Capture screenshots – Use
/screenshotto take a screenshot of a webpage from provided URL or HTML.
- Generate PDFs – Use
- Extract HTML content – Use
/contentto retrieve the full HTML from a page. Snapshot (HTML + Screenshot) – Use
/snapshotto capture both the page's HTML and a screenshot in one request
- Scrape Web Elements – Use
/scrapeto extract specific elements from a page.
For example, to capture a screenshot:
Learn more in our documentation.
- Capture screenshots – Use
AI Gateway now includes Guardrails, to help you monitor your AI apps for harmful or inappropriate content and deploy safely.
Within the AI Gateway settings, you can configure:
- Guardrails: Enable or disable content moderation as needed.
- Evaluation scope: Select whether to moderate user prompts, model responses, or both.
- Hazard categories: Specify which categories to monitor and determine whether detected inappropriate content should be blocked or flagged.
Learn more in the blog ↗ or our documentation.
We've released the Agents SDK ↗, a package and set of tools that help you build and ship AI Agents.
You can get up and running with a chat-based AI Agent ↗ (and deploy it to Workers) that uses the Agents SDK, tool calling, and state syncing with a React-based front-end by running the following command:
You can also add an Agent to any existing Workers application by installing the
agentspackage directly
... and then define your first Agent:
Head over to the Agents documentation to learn more about the Agents SDK, the SDK APIs, as well as how to test and deploying agents to production.
Workers AI now supports structured JSON outputs with JSON mode, which allows you to request a structured output response when interacting with AI models.
This makes it much easier to retrieve structured data from your AI models, and avoids the (error prone!) need to parse large unstructured text responses to extract your data.
JSON mode in Workers AI is compatible with the OpenAI SDK's structured outputs ↗
response_formatAPI, which can be used directly in a Worker:
To learn more about JSON mode and structured outputs, visit the Workers AI documentation.
We've updated the Workers AI text generation models to include context windows and limits definitions and changed our APIs to estimate and validate the number of tokens in the input prompt, not the number of characters.
This update allows developers to use larger context windows when interacting with Workers AI models, which can lead to better and more accurate results.
Our catalog page provides more information about each model's supported context window.
We've updated the Workers AI pricing to include the latest models and how model usage maps to Neurons.
- Each model's core input format(s) (tokens, audio seconds, images, etc) now include mappings to Neurons, making it easier to understand how your included Neuron volume is consumed and how you are charged at scale
- Per-model pricing, instead of the previous bucket approach, allows us to be more flexible on how models are charged based on their size, performance and capabilities. As we optimize each model, we can then pass on savings for that model.
- You will still only pay for what you consume: Workers AI inference is serverless, and not billed by the hour.
Going forward, models will be launched with their associated Neuron costs, and we'll be updating the Workers AI dashboard and API to reflect consumption in both raw units and Neurons. Visit the Workers AI pricing page to learn more about Workers AI pricing.
We've added an example prompt to help you get started with building AI agents and applications on Cloudflare Workers, including Workflows, Durable Objects, and Workers KV.
You can use this prompt with your favorite AI model, including Claude 3.5 Sonnet, OpenAI's o3-mini, Gemini 2.0 Flash, or Llama 3.3 on Workers AI. Models with large context windows will allow you to paste the prompt directly: provide your own prompt within the
<user_prompt></user_prompt>tags.
This prompt is still experimental, but we encourage you to try it out and provide feedback ↗.
AI Gateway adds additional ways to handle requests - Request Timeouts and Request Retries, making it easier to keep your applications responsive and reliable.
Timeouts and retries can be used on both the Universal Endpoint or directly to a supported provider.
Request timeouts A request timeout allows you to trigger fallbacks or a retry if a provider takes too long to respond.
To set a request timeout directly to a provider, add a
cf-aig-request-timeoutheader.
Request retries A request retry automatically retries failed requests, so you can recover from temporary issues without intervening.
To set up request retries directly to a provider, add the following headers:
- cf-aig-max-attempts (number)
- cf-aig-retry-delay (number)
- cf-aig-backoff ("constant" | "linear" | "exponential)
AI Gateway has added three new providers: Cartesia, Cerebras, and ElevenLabs, giving you more even more options for providers you can use through AI Gateway. Here's a brief overview of each:
- Cartesia provides text-to-speech models that produce natural-sounding speech with low latency.
- Cerebras delivers low-latency AI inference to Meta's Llama 3.1 8B and Llama 3.3 70B models.
- ElevenLabs offers text-to-speech models with human-like voices in 32 languages.
To get started with AI Gateway, just update the base URL. Here's how you can send a request to Cerebras using cURL:
We have released new Workers bindings API methods, allowing you to connect Workers applications to AI Gateway directly. These methods simplify how Workers calls AI services behind your AI Gateway configurations, removing the need to use the REST API and manually authenticate.
To add an AI binding to your Worker, include the following in your Wrangler configuration file:
With the new AI Gateway binding methods, you can now:
- Send feedback and update metadata with
patchLog.
- Retrieve detailed log information using
getLog.
- Execute universal requests to any AI Gateway provider with
run.
For example, to send feedback and update metadata using
patchLog:
- Send feedback and update metadata with
Browser Rendering now supports 10 concurrent browser instances per account and 10 new instances per minute, up from the previous limits of 2.
This allows you to launch more browser tasks from Cloudflare Workers.
To manage concurrent browser sessions, you can use Queues or Workflows:
AI Gateway now supports DeepSeek, including their cutting-edge DeepSeek-V3 model. With this addition, you have even more flexibility to manage and optimize your AI workloads using AI Gateway. Whether you're leveraging DeepSeek or other providers, like OpenAI, Anthropic, or Workers AI, AI Gateway empowers you to:
- Monitor: Gain actionable insights with analytics and logs.
- Control: Implement caching, rate limiting, and fallbacks.
- Optimize: Improve performance with feedback and evaluations.
To get started, simply update the base URL of your DeepSeek API calls to route through AI Gateway. Here's how you can send a request using cURL:
For detailed setup instructions, see our DeepSeek provider documentation.
Every site on Cloudflare now has access to AI Audit, which summarizes the crawling behavior of popular and known AI services.
You can use this data to:
- Understand how and how often crawlers access your site (and which content is the most popular).
- Block specific AI bots accessing your site.
- Use Cloudflare to enforce your
robots.txtpolicy via an automatic WAF rule.
To get started, explore AI audit.