Launching FLUX.2 [klein] 4B on Workers AI

We've partnered with Black Forest Labs (BFL) again to bring their optimized FLUX.2 [klein] 4B model to Workers AI! This distilled model offers faster generation and cost-effective pricing, while maintaining great output quality. With a fixed 4-step inference process, Klein 4B is ideal for rapid prototyping and real-time applications where speed matters.
The model hosted on Workers AI is optimized for speed with a fixed 4-step inference process and supports up to 4 image inputs. Since this is a distilled model, the steps parameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted. Like FLUX.2 [dev], this image model uses multipart form data inputs, even if you just have a prompt.
With the REST API, the multipart form data input looks like this:
With the Workers AI binding, you can use it as such:
The parameters you can send to the model are detailed here:
JSON Schema for ModelRequired Parameters
prompt (string) - Text description of the image to generate
Optional Parameters
input_image_0 (string) - Binary image
input_image_1 (string) - Binary image
input_image_2 (string) - Binary image
input_image_3 (string) - Binary image
guidance (float) - Guidance scale for generation. Higher values follow the prompt more closely
width (integer) - Width of the image, default 1024 Range: 256-1920
height (integer) - Height of the image, default 768 Range: 256-1920
seed (integer) - Seed for reproducibility
Note: Since this is a distilled model, the steps parameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted.