Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

New Robots.txt tab for tracking crawler compliance

AI Crawl Control

AI Crawl Control now includes a Robots.txt tab that provides insights into how AI crawlers interact with your robots.txt files.

What's new

The Robots.txt tab allows you to:

  • Monitor the health status of robots.txt files across all your hostnames, including HTTP status codes, and identify hostnames that need a robots.txt file.
  • Track the total number of requests to each robots.txt file, with breakdowns of successful versus unsuccessful requests.
  • Check whether your robots.txt files contain Content Signals directives for AI training, search, and AI input.
  • Identify crawlers that request paths explicitly disallowed by your robots.txt directives, including the crawler name, operator, violated path, specific directive, and violation count.
  • Filter robots.txt request data by crawler, operator, category, and custom time ranges.

Take action

When you identify non-compliant crawlers, you can:

To get started, go to AI Crawl Control > Robots.txt in the Cloudflare dashboard. Learn more in the Track robots.txt documentation.