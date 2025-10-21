Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New Robots.txt tab for tracking crawler compliance
AI Crawl Control now includes a Robots.txt tab that provides insights into how AI crawlers interact with your
robots.txt files.
The Robots.txt tab allows you to:
- Monitor the health status of
robots.txtfiles across all your hostnames, including HTTP status codes, and identify hostnames that need a
robots.txtfile.
- Track the total number of requests to each
robots.txtfile, with breakdowns of successful versus unsuccessful requests.
- Check whether your
robots.txtfiles contain Content Signals ↗ directives for AI training, search, and AI input.
- Identify crawlers that request paths explicitly disallowed by your
robots.txtdirectives, including the crawler name, operator, violated path, specific directive, and violation count.
- Filter
robots.txtrequest data by crawler, operator, category, and custom time ranges.
When you identify non-compliant crawlers, you can:
- Block the crawler in the Crawlers tab
- Create custom WAF rules for path-specific security
- Use Redirect Rules to guide crawlers to appropriate areas of your site
To get started, go to AI Crawl Control > Robots.txt in the Cloudflare dashboard. Learn more in the Track robots.txt documentation.