Create AI Search instances programmatically via REST API

You can now create AI Search instances programmatically using the API. For example, use the API to create instances for each customer in a multi-tenant application or manage AI Search alongside your other infrastructure.

If you have created an AI Search instance via the dashboard before, you already have a service API token registered and can start creating instances programmatically right away. If not, follow the API guide to set up your first instance.

For example, you can now create separate search instances for each language on your website:

Terminal window for lang in en fr es de ; do curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /ai-search/instances" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "id": "docs-'" $lang "'", "type": "web-crawler", "source": "example.com", "source_params": { "path_include": ["**/'" $lang "'/**"] } }' done

Refer to the REST API reference for additional configuration options.