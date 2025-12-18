 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

New AI Crawl Control Overview tab

AI Crawl Control

The Overview tab is now the default view in AI Crawl Control. The previous default view with controls for individual AI crawlers is available in the Crawlers tab.

What's new

  • Executive summary — Monitor total requests, volume change, most common status code, most popular path, and high-volume activity
  • Operator grouping — Track crawlers by their operating companies (OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, ByteDance, Anthropic, Meta)
  • Customizable filters — Filter your snapshot by date range, crawler, operator, hostname, or path
AI Crawl Control Overview tab showing executive summary, metrics, and crawler groups

Get started

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to AI Crawl Control, where the Overview tab opens by default with your activity snapshot.
  3. Use filters to customize your view by date range, crawler, operator, hostname, or path.
  4. Navigate to the Crawlers tab to manage controls for individual crawlers.

Learn more about analyzing AI traffic and managing AI crawlers.