Error codes

Pay per crawl error responses include a crawler-error header with a specific error code. The following table provides a complete reference of all possible error codes:

Error CodeHTTP StatusWhat to do
CrawlerForbidden403The site owner has blocked your crawler. You cannot access this content.
StrongAuthRequired400Include valid Web Bot Auth headers with strong authentication in your request.
InvalidSignature400Include both signature-input and signature headers in your request. Refer to Web Bot Auth documentation.
InvalidCrawlerPriceValue400Check that your crawler-exact-price or crawler-max-price header value is properly formatted (for example, USD 0.01).
MissingCrawlerPrice402Include either crawler-exact-price or crawler-max-price header in your request.
PaymentFailed403Verify your payment processing is configured correctly in Pay Per Crawl settings. Contact Cloudflare support if the issue persists.
InvalidCrawlerExactPrice402Update your crawler-exact-price to match the crawler-price value from the response header.
InvalidCrawlerMaxPrice402Increase your crawler-max-price to meet or exceed the crawler-price value from the response header.
ConflictingPriceHeaders400Use only one price header per request. Remove either crawler-max-price or crawler-exact-price.
InvalidContentPrice502The origin returned an invalid price. This is a site owner configuration issue. Try again later or contact the site owner.
InternalError500A server error occurred. Retry your request with exponential backoff.