Error codes
Pay per crawl error responses include a
crawler-error header with a specific error code. The following table provides a complete reference of all possible error codes:
|Error Code
|HTTP Status
|What to do
CrawlerForbidden
|403
|The site owner has blocked your crawler. You cannot access this content.
StrongAuthRequired
|400
|Include valid Web Bot Auth headers with strong authentication in your request.
InvalidSignature
|400
|Include both
signature-input and
signature headers in your request. Refer to Web Bot Auth documentation.
InvalidCrawlerPriceValue
|400
|Check that your
crawler-exact-price or
crawler-max-price header value is properly formatted (for example,
USD 0.01).
MissingCrawlerPrice
|402
|Include either
crawler-exact-price or
crawler-max-price header in your request.
PaymentFailed
|403
|Verify your payment processing is configured correctly in Pay Per Crawl settings. Contact Cloudflare support if the issue persists.
InvalidCrawlerExactPrice
|402
|Update your
crawler-exact-price to match the
crawler-price value from the response header.
InvalidCrawlerMaxPrice
|402
|Increase your
crawler-max-price to meet or exceed the
crawler-price value from the response header.
ConflictingPriceHeaders
|400
|Use only one price header per request. Remove either
crawler-max-price or
crawler-exact-price.
InvalidContentPrice
|502
|The origin returned an invalid price. This is a site owner configuration issue. Try again later or contact the site owner.
InternalError
|500
|A server error occurred. Retry your request with exponential backoff.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-