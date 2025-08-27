Analyze AI traffic
AI Crawl Control metrics provide you with insight on how AI crawlers are interacting with your website (Cloudflare zone).
To view AI Crawl Control metrics:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to AI Crawl Control.
You can find meaningful information across both AI Crawlers and Metrics tabs.
The AI Crawlers tab provides you with the following information:
- Complete list of detected AI crawlers and their operators
- Number of requests made by each AI crawler
- Number of
robots.txtviolations for each crawler
The Metrics tab provides you with the following metrics to help you understand how AI crawlers are interacting with your website.
|Metric
|Description
|Total requests
|The total number of requests to crawl your website, from all AI crawlers
|Blocked requests
|The number of crawler requests you have blocked, from any rule
|Allowed requests
|The number of crawler requests you have allowed
|Hosts
|The owner of the AI crawler
|Overall popular paths
|The most popular pages crawled by AI crawlers, from all AI crawlers
|Most active AI crawlers by operators
|The AI crawler owners with the highest number of requests to access your site
|Request by AI crawlers
|A graph which displays the number of crawl requests from each AI crawler
|Most popular paths by AI crawlers
|The most popular pages crawled by AI crawlers, for each AI crawler
|Referrals
|A graph which displays the number of referrals from each AI operator
|Referers
|The list of referers who directed traffic to your site
You can use the date filter to choose the period of time you wish to analyze.
Filter options:
- Past 24 hours
- Past 7 days
- Past 14 days
- Past month
The values of the AI Crawl Control metrics will update according to your filter.
