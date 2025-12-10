Advanced configuration
You may want to offer free access to certain pages while charging for others:
- Allow free access to homepages, category pages, or navigation to help crawlers discover paid content.
- Exclude functional pages like login, search, or API endpoints that don't contain chargeable content.
- Start with Pay Per Crawl on a small section of your site before expanding.
- Offer free access to promotional or archived content while charging for premium articles.
To get started, use Configuration Rules to exclude specific URI patterns from charging.
-
Go to Rules > Overview in the Cloudflare dashboard.Go to Overview
-
Select Create rule > Configuration Rule.
-
When incoming requests match: Set your URI pattern.
- Field:
URI Full
- Operator:
wildcard
- Value:
https://*example.com/public/*
- Field:
-
Select Disable Pay Per Crawl > Add
-
Select Deploy.
Example patterns:
- Free homepage:
URI Fullequals
https://example.com/
- Free directory:
URI Fullwildcard
https://*example.com/public/*
