Advanced configuration

Disable Pay Per Crawl by URI pattern

You may want to offer free access to certain pages while charging for others:

Allow free access to homepages, category pages, or navigation to help crawlers discover paid content.

to help crawlers discover paid content. Exclude functional pages like login, search, or API endpoints that don't contain chargeable content.

that don't contain chargeable content. Start with Pay Per Crawl on a small section of your site before expanding.

before expanding. Offer free access to promotional or archived content while charging for premium articles.

To get started, use Configuration Rules to exclude specific URI patterns from charging.

Go to Rules > Overview in the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to Overview Select Create rule > Configuration Rule. When incoming requests match: Set your URI pattern. Field: URI Full

Operator: wildcard

Value: https://*example.com/public/* Select Disable Pay Per Crawl > Add Select Deploy.

Example patterns:

Free homepage: URI Full equals https://example.com/

equals Free directory: URI Full wildcard https://*example.com/public/*

Note Some paths are always free to crawl. These paths are: /robots.txt , /sitemap.xml , /security.txt , /.well-known/security.txt , /crawlers.json