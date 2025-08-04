Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Certificate Transparency Insights in Cloudflare Radar
Radar now introduces Certificate Transparency (CT) insights, providing visibility into certificate issuance trends based on Certificate Transparency logs currently monitored by Cloudflare.
The following API endpoints are now available:
/ct/timeseries: Retrieves certificate issuance time series.
/ct/summary/{dimension}: Retrieves certificate distribution by dimension.
/ct/timeseries_groups/{dimension}: Retrieves time series of certificate distribution by dimension.
/ct/authorities: Lists certification authorities.
/ct/authorities/{ca_slug}: Retrieves details about a Certification Authority (CA). CA information is derived from the Common CA Database (CCADB) ↗.
/ct/logs: Lists CT logs.
/ct/logs/{log_slug}: Retrieves details about a CT log. CT log information is derived from the Google Chrome log list ↗.
For the
summary and
timeseries_groups endpoints, the following dimensions are available (and also usable as filters):
ca: Certification Authority (certificate issuer)
ca_owner: Certification Authority Owner
duration: Certificate validity duration (between NotBefore and NotAfter dates)
entry_type: Entry type (certificate vs. pre-certificate)
expiration_status: Expiration status (valid vs. expired)
has_ips: Presence of IP addresses in certificate Subject Alternative Names (SANs) ↗
has_wildcards: Presence of wildcard DNS names in certificate SANs
log: CT log name
log_api: CT log API (RFC6962 ↗ vs. Static ↗)
log_operator: CT log operator
public_key_algorithm: Public key algorithm of certificate's key
signature_algorithm: Signature algorithm used by CA to sign certificate
tld: Top-level domain for DNS names found in certificates SANs
validation_level: Validation level ↗
Check out the new Certificate Transparency insights in the new Radar page ↗.