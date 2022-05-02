Cloudflare Docs
R2
Pricing

R2 charges based on the total volume of data stored, along with two classes of operations on that data:

  1. Class A operations which are more expensive and tend to mutate state.
  2. Class B operations which tend to read existing state.

There are no charges for egress bandwidth.

All included usage is on a monthly basis.

Forever FreePaid - Rates
Storage10 GB / month$0.015 / GB-month
Class A Operations1,000,000 requests / month$4.50 / million requests
Class B Operations10,000,000 requests / month$0.36 / million requests

Storage Usage

Storage for is billed using gigabyte-month (GB-month) and is a measure of how large your objects are and how long you store your objects for in the month.

Class A Operations

Class A Operations include ListBuckets, PutBucket, ListObjects, PutObject, CopyObject, CompleteMultipartUpload, CreateMultipartUpload, UploadPart, and UploadPartCopy.

Class B Operations

Class B Operations include HeadBucket, HeadObject, and GetObject.

Free Operations

Free operations include DeleteObject, DeleteBucket and DeleteMulitpartUpload.

R2 billing examples

Example 1

If a user writes 1,000 objects in R2 for 1 month and each object is 1 GB in size and requested 1,000 times per month, the estimated cost for the month would be:

UsageFree TierBillable QuantityPrice
Class B Operations(1,000 objects) * (1,000 reads per object)10,000,0000$0.00
Class A Operations(1,000 objects) * (1 write per object)1,000,0000$0.00
Storage(1,000 objects) * (1GB per object)10 GB-months990 GB-months$14.85
TOTAL$14.85

Example 2

If a user writes the same 1 GB object 1,000,000 times a day and the object is read 10,000,000 times a day, the estimated cost in a month would be:

UsageFree TierBillable QuantityPrice
Class B Operations(1 object) * (10,000,000 reads per day) * (30 days)10,000,000290,000,000$104.40
Class A Operations(1 object) * (1,000,000 writes per day) * (30 days)1,000,00029,000,000$130.50
Storage(1 object) * (1GB per object)10 GB-months0 GB-months$0.00
TOTAL$234.90