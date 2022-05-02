Pricing

R2 charges based on the total volume of data stored, along with two classes of operations on that data:

Class A operations which are more expensive and tend to mutate state. Class B operations which tend to read existing state.

There are no charges for egress bandwidth.

All included usage is on a monthly basis.

Forever Free Paid - Rates Storage 10 GB / month $0.015 / GB-month Class A Operations 1,000,000 requests / month $4.50 / million requests Class B Operations 10,000,000 requests / month $0.36 / million requests

​​ Storage Usage

Storage for is billed using gigabyte-month (GB-month) and is a measure of how large your objects are and how long you store your objects for in the month.

​​ Class A Operations

Class A Operations include ListBuckets , PutBucket , ListObjects , PutObject , CopyObject , CompleteMultipartUpload , CreateMultipartUpload , UploadPart , and UploadPartCopy .

​​ Class B Operations

Class B Operations include HeadBucket , HeadObject , and GetObject .

​​ Free Operations

Free operations include DeleteObject , DeleteBucket and DeleteMulitpartUpload .

​​ R2 billing examples

​​ Example 1

If a user writes 1,000 objects in R2 for 1 month and each object is 1 GB in size and requested 1,000 times per month, the estimated cost for the month would be:

Usage Free Tier Billable Quantity Price Class B Operations (1,000 objects) * (1,000 reads per object) 10,000,000 0 $0.00 Class A Operations (1,000 objects) * (1 write per object) 1,000,000 0 $0.00 Storage (1,000 objects) * (1GB per object) 10 GB-months 990 GB-months $14.85 TOTAL $14.85

​​ Example 2

If a user writes the same 1 GB object 1,000,000 times a day and the object is read 10,000,000 times a day, the estimated cost in a month would be: