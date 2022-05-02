Pricing
R2 charges based on the total volume of data stored, along with two classes of operations on that data:
- Class A operations which are more expensive and tend to mutate state.
- Class B operations which tend to read existing state.
There are no charges for egress bandwidth.
All included usage is on a monthly basis.
R2
|Forever Free
|Paid - Rates
|Storage
|10 GB / month
|$0.015 / GB-month
|Class A Operations
|1,000,000 requests / month
|$4.50 / million requests
|Class B Operations
|10,000,000 requests / month
|$0.36 / million requests
Storage Usage
Storage for is billed using gigabyte-month (GB-month) and is a measure of how large your objects are and how long you store your objects for in the month.
Class A Operations
Class A Operations include
ListBuckets,
PutBucket,
ListObjects,
PutObject,
CopyObject,
CompleteMultipartUpload,
CreateMultipartUpload,
UploadPart, and
UploadPartCopy.
Class B Operations
Class B Operations include
HeadBucket,
HeadObject, and
GetObject.
Free Operations
Free operations include
DeleteObject,
DeleteBucket and
DeleteMulitpartUpload.
R2 billing examples
Example 1
If a user writes 1,000 objects in R2 for 1 month and each object is 1 GB in size and requested 1,000 times per month, the estimated cost for the month would be:
|Usage
|Free Tier
|Billable Quantity
|Price
|Class B Operations
|(1,000 objects) * (1,000 reads per object)
|10,000,000
|0
|$0.00
|Class A Operations
|(1,000 objects) * (1 write per object)
|1,000,000
|0
|$0.00
|Storage
|(1,000 objects) * (1GB per object)
|10 GB-months
|990 GB-months
|$14.85
|TOTAL
|$14.85
Example 2
If a user writes the same 1 GB object 1,000,000 times a day and the object is read 10,000,000 times a day, the estimated cost in a month would be:
|Usage
|Free Tier
|Billable Quantity
|Price
|Class B Operations
|(1 object) * (10,000,000 reads per day) * (30 days)
|10,000,000
|290,000,000
|$104.40
|Class A Operations
|(1 object) * (1,000,000 writes per day) * (30 days)
|1,000,000
|29,000,000
|$130.50
|Storage
|(1 object) * (1GB per object)
|10 GB-months
|0 GB-months
|$0.00
|TOTAL
|$234.90