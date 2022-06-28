Cloudflare Docs
R2
Changelog

2022-06-17

  • Fixed a regression for some clients when using an empty delimiter.
  • Added support for S3 pre-signed URLs.

2022-06-16

  • Fixed a regression in the S3 API UploadPart operation where TooMuchConcurrency & NoSuchUpload errors were being returned as NoSuchBucket.

2022-06-13

  • Fixed a bug with the S3 API ListObjectsV2 operation not returning empty folder/s as common prefixes when using delimiters.
  • The S3 API ListObjectsV2 KeyCount parameter now correctly returns the sum of keys and common prefixes rather than just the keys.
  • Invalid cursors for list operations no longer fail with an InternalError and now return the appropriate error message.

2022-06-10

  • The ContinuationToken field is now correctly returned in the response if provided in a S3 API ListObjectsV2 request.
  • Fixed a bug where the S3 API AbortMultipartUpload operation threw an error when called multiple times.

2022-05-27

  • Fixed a bug where the S3 API’s PutObject or the .put() binding could fail but still show the bucket upload as successful.
  • If conditional headers are provided to S3 API UploadObject or CreateMultipartUpload operations, and the object exists, a 412 Precondition Failed status code will be returned if these checks are not met.

2022-05-20

  • Fixed a bug when Accept-Encoding was being used in SignedHeaders when sending requests to the S3 API would result in a SignatureDoesNotMatch response.

2022-05-17

  • Fixed a bug where requests to the S3 API were not handling non-encoded parameters used for the authorization signature.
  • Fixed a bug where requests to the S3 API where number-like keys were being parsed as numbers instead of strings.

2022-05-16

  • Add support for virtual-hosted style paths, such as <BUCKET>.<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com.
  • Implemented GetBucketLocation for compatibility with external tools, this will always return a LocationConstraint of auto.

2022-05-06

  • S3 API GetObject ranges are now inclusive (bytes=0-0 will correctly return the first byte).
  • S3 API GetObject partial reads return the proper 206 Partial Content response code.
  • Copying from a non-existent key (or from a non-existent bucket) to another bucket now returns the proper NoSuchKey / NoSuchBucket response.
  • The S3 API now returns the proper Content-Type: application/xml response header on relevant endpoints.
  • Multipart uploads now have a -N suffix on the etag representing the number of parts the file was published with.
  • UploadPart and UploadPartCopy now return proper error messages, such as TooMuchConcurrency or NoSuchUpload, instead of ‘internal error’.
  • UploadPart can now be sent a 0-length part.

2022-05-05

  • When using the S3 API, an empty string and us-east-1 will now alias to the auto region for compatibility with external tools.
  • GetBucketEncryption, PutBucketEncryption and DeleteBucketEncrypotion are now supported (the only supported value currently is AES256).
  • Unsupported operations are explicitly rejected as unimplemented rather than implicitly converting them into ListObjectsV2/PutBucket/DeleteBucket respectively.
  • S3 API CompleteMultipartUploads requests are now properly escaped.

2022-05-03

  • Pagination cursors are no longer returned when the keys in a bucket is the same as the MaxKeys argument.
  • The S3 API ListBuckets operation now accepts cf-max-keys, cf-start-after and cf-continuation-token headers behave the same as the respective URL parameters.
  • The S3 API ListBuckets and ListObjects endpoints now allow per_page to be 0.
  • The S3 API CopyObject source parameter now requires a leading slash.
  • The S3 API CopyObject operation now returns a NoSuchBucket error when copying to a non-existent bucket instead of an internal error.
  • Enforce the requirement for auto in SigV4 signing and the CreateBucket LocationConstraint parameter.
  • The S3 API CreateBucket operation now returns the proper location response header.

2022-04-14

  • The S3 API now supports unchunked signed payloads.
  • Fixed .put() for the Workers R2 bindings.
  • Fixed a regression where key names were not properly decoded when using the S3 API.
  • Fixed a bug where deleting an object and then another object which is a prefix of the first could result in errors.
  • The S3 API DeleteObjects operation no longer returns an error even though an object has been deleted in some cases.
  • Fixed a bug where startAfter and continuationToken were not working in list operations.
  • The S3 API ListObjects operation now correctly renders Prefix, Delimiter, StartAfter and MaxKeys in the response.
  • The S3 API ListObjectsV2 now correctly honors the encoding-type parameter.
  • The S3 API PutObject operation now works with POST requests for s3cmd compatibility.

2022-04-04

  • The S3 API DeleteObjects request now properly returns a MalformedXML error instead of InternalError when provided with more than 128 keys.