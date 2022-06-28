Changelog
2022-06-17 Fixed a regression for some clients when using an empty delimiter. Added support for S3 pre-signed URLs.
2022-06-16 Fixed a regression in the S3 API
UploadPart operation where
TooMuchConcurrency &
NoSuchUpload errors were being returned as
NoSuchBucket.
2022-06-13 Fixed a bug with the S3 API
ListObjectsV2 operation not returning empty folder/s as common prefixes when using delimiters.
The S3 API
ListObjectsV2
KeyCount parameter now correctly returns the sum of keys and common prefixes rather than just the keys.
Invalid cursors for list operations no longer fail with an
InternalError and now return the appropriate error message.
2022-06-10 The
ContinuationToken field is now correctly returned in the response if provided in a S3 API
ListObjectsV2 request.
Fixed a bug where the S3 API
AbortMultipartUpload operation threw an error when called multiple times.
2022-05-27 Fixed a bug where the S3 API’s
PutObject or the
.put() binding could fail but still show the bucket upload as successful.
If are provided to S3 API conditional headers
External link icon Open external link
UploadObject or
CreateMultipartUpload operations, and the object exists, a
412 Precondition Failed status code will be returned if these checks are not met.
2022-05-20 Fixed a bug when
Accept-Encoding was being used in
SignedHeaders when sending requests to the S3 API would result in a
SignatureDoesNotMatch response.
2022-05-17 Fixed a bug where requests to the S3 API were not handling non-encoded parameters used for the authorization signature. Fixed a bug where requests to the S3 API where number-like keys were being parsed as numbers instead of strings.
2022-05-16 Add support for virtual-hosted style paths, such as
<BUCKET>.<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com.
Implemented
GetBucketLocation for compatibility with external tools, this will always return a
LocationConstraint of
auto.
2022-05-06 S3 API
GetObject ranges are now inclusive (
bytes=0-0 will correctly return the first byte).
S3 API
GetObject partial reads return the proper
206 Partial Content response code.
Copying from a non-existent key (or from a non-existent bucket) to another bucket now returns the proper
NoSuchKey /
NoSuchBucket response.
The S3 API now returns the proper
Content-Type: application/xml response header on relevant endpoints.
Multipart uploads now have a
-N suffix on the etag representing the number of parts the file was published with.
UploadPart and
UploadPartCopy now return proper error messages, such as
TooMuchConcurrency or
NoSuchUpload, instead of ‘internal error’.
UploadPart can now be sent a 0-length part.
2022-05-05 When using the S3 API, an empty string and
us-east-1 will now alias to the
auto region for compatibility with external tools.
GetBucketEncryption,
PutBucketEncryption and
DeleteBucketEncrypotion are now supported (the only supported value currently is
AES256).
Unsupported operations are explicitly rejected as unimplemented rather than implicitly converting them into
ListObjectsV2/
PutBucket/
DeleteBucket respectively.
S3 API
CompleteMultipartUploads requests are now properly escaped.
2022-05-03 Pagination cursors are no longer returned when the keys in a bucket is the same as the
MaxKeys argument.
The S3 API
ListBuckets operation now accepts
cf-max-keys,
cf-start-after and
cf-continuation-token headers behave the same as the respective URL parameters.
The S3 API
ListBuckets and
ListObjects endpoints now allow
per_page to be 0.
The S3 API
CopyObject source parameter now requires a leading slash.
The S3 API
CopyObject operation now returns a
NoSuchBucket error when copying to a non-existent bucket instead of an internal error.
Enforce the requirement for
auto in SigV4 signing and the
CreateBucket
LocationConstraint parameter.
The S3 API
CreateBucket operation now returns the proper
location response header.
2022-04-14 The S3 API now supports unchunked signed payloads. Fixed
.put() for the Workers R2 bindings.
Fixed a regression where key names were not properly decoded when using the S3 API. Fixed a bug where deleting an object and then another object which is a prefix of the first could result in errors. The S3 API
DeleteObjects operation no longer returns an error even though an object has been deleted in some cases.
Fixed a bug where
startAfter and
continuationToken were not working in list operations.
The S3 API
ListObjects operation now correctly renders
Prefix,
Delimiter,
StartAfter and
MaxKeys in the response.
The S3 API
ListObjectsV2 now correctly honors the
encoding-type parameter.
The S3 API
PutObject operation now works with
POST requests for
s3cmd compatibility.
2022-04-04 The S3 API
DeleteObjects request now properly returns a
MalformedXML error instead of
InternalError when provided with more than 128 keys.