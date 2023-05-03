Set up redirects
Often, you might want to set up redirects within Cloudflare.
Redirect a subdomain to root domain
Sometimes, you might want all traffic to a subdomain (
www.example.com) to actually go to your root domain (
example.com).
Create a proxied DNS A record for your subdomain. This record can point to any IP address since all traffic will be redirected prior to reaching the address.
Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A
www
192.0.2.1
Proxied
Create a Single Redirect to forward traffic from your subdomain to your root domain.
When incoming requests match
Using the Expression Editor:
(http.request.full_uri contains "www.example.com")
Then
- Type: Dynamic
- Expression:
concat("https://","example.com",http.request.uri.path)
- Status code: 301
Redirect root domain to a subdomain
Sometimes, you might want all traffic to your root domain (
example.com) to actually go to a subdomain (
www.example.com).
If you have already added that subdomain at your host, create a corresponding DNS A or CNAME record for that subdomain.
Create a proxied DNS A record for your root domain. This record can point to any IP address since all traffic will be redirected prior to reaching the address.
Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A
@
192.0.2.1
Proxied
Create a Single Redirect to forward traffic from your subdomain to your root domain.
When incoming requests match
Using the Expression Editor:
(http.request.full_uri contains "example.com")
Then
- Type: Dynamic
- Expression:
concat("https://","www.example.com",http.request.uri.path)
- Status code: 301
