Set up redirects

Often, you might want to set up redirects within Cloudflare.

​​ Redirect a subdomain to apex domain

Sometimes, you might want all traffic to a subdomain ( www.example.com ) to actually go to your apex domain ( example.com ).

Create a proxied DNS A record for your subdomain. This record can point to any IP address since all traffic will be redirected prior to reaching the address. Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A www 192.0.2.1 Proxied Create a Single Redirect to forward traffic from your subdomain to your apex domain.

When incoming requests match Using the Expression Editor:

(http.request.full_uri contains "www.example.com") Then Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Expression: concat("https://","example.com",http.request.uri.path)

Status code: 301

​​ Redirect apex domain to a subdomain

Sometimes, you might want all traffic to your apex domain ( example.com ) to actually go to a subdomain ( www.example.com ).

If you have already added that subdomain at your host, create a corresponding DNS A or CNAME record for that subdomain. Create a proxied DNS A record for your apex domain. This record can point to any IP address since all traffic will be redirected prior to reaching the address. Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A @ 192.0.2.1 Proxied Create a Single Redirect to forward traffic from your apex domain to your subdomain.