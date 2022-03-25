Improve SEO

The goal of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is to get your website to rank higher on various search engine providers (Google, Bing, etc.).

In practice, SEO is primarily about quality content, user experience, and not making things more difficult for search engine crawlers. While Cloudflare cannot write quality content for you, our service can help with user experience — especially related to site speed — and search crawlers. Tip: For general guidelines around SEO, refer to Google’s recommendations External link icon Open external link .

​​ SEO improvements with Cloudflare

Several Cloudflare features improve Search Engine site rankings. However, meaningful and regularly updated site content is still crucial to improving SEO.

​​ Increase site speed

Since at least 2010, Google has publicly stated that site speed affects your Google ranking External link icon Open external link .

Cloudflare offers multiple features to optimize site performance External link icon Open external link .

​​ Enable HTTPS

Since search engines use HTTPS as a ranking signal External link icon Open external link , HTTPS is vital for SEO.

To make sure your domain is accessible over HTTPS:

Get an SSL/TLS certificate for your domain. Redirect visitors to the HTTPS version of your domain.

Depending on your domain’s security settings, you might accidentally block search engine crawlers.

If you notice SEO issues, make sure your:

Firewall rules are allowing Verified Bots .

are allowing . Rate limiting rules (new version only) are allowing Verified Bots .

(new version only) are allowing . Bot protection settings are not blocking Verified Bots.

If you still notice issues with search engine crawlers, refer to our Troubleshooting guide External link icon Open external link .

​​ Common misconceptions

The following characteristics do not affect your domain’s SEO: