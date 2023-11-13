Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Cloudflare Fundamentals
  4. Redirects

Cloudflare offers a variety of ways to perform URL redirects, which tell a visitor’s browser that the location of a page has been changed.

Use the following table to determine when to use each option.

OptionUse when
Single redirectsAs a default option.
Bulk redirectsWhen you have a large number of static redirects.
Pages redirectsIf you have a Pages project.
Workers redirectWhen the other redirects do not meet your needs.
Page RulesAs an option of last resort, since Page Rules are being replaced.