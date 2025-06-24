 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Run AI-generated code on-demand with Code Sandboxes (new)

Agents Workers Workflows

AI is supercharging app development for everyone, but we need a safe way to run untrusted, LLM-written code. We’re introducing Sandboxes, which let your Worker run actual processes in a secure, container-based environment.

TypeScript
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";
export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");
    return sandbox.exec("ls", ["-la"]);
  },
};

Methods

  • exec(command: string, args: string[], options?: { stream?: boolean }):Execute a command in the sandbox.
  • gitCheckout(repoUrl: string, options: { branch?: string; targetDir?: string; stream?: boolean }): Checkout a git repository in the sandbox.
  • mkdir(path: string, options: { recursive?: boolean; stream?: boolean }): Create a directory in the sandbox.
  • writeFile(path: string, content: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Write content to a file in the sandbox.
  • readFile(path: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Read content from a file in the sandbox.
  • deleteFile(path: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Delete a file from the sandbox.
  • renameFile(oldPath: string, newPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Rename a file in the sandbox.
  • moveFile(sourcePath: string, destinationPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Move a file from one location to another in the sandbox.
  • ping(): Ping the sandbox.

Sandboxes are still experimental. We're using them to explore how isolated, container-like workloads might scale on Cloudflare — and to help define the developer experience around them.

You can try it today from your Worker, with just a few lines of code. Let us know what you build.