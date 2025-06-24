Run AI-generated code on-demand with Code Sandboxes (new)

AI is supercharging app development for everyone, but we need a safe way to run untrusted, LLM-written code. We’re introducing Sandboxes ↗, which let your Worker run actual processes in a secure, container-based environment.

TypeScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; return sandbox . exec ( "ls" , [ "-la" ]) ; }, };

Methods

exec(command: string, args: string[], options?: { stream?: boolean }) :Execute a command in the sandbox.

:Execute a command in the sandbox. gitCheckout(repoUrl: string, options: { branch?: string; targetDir?: string; stream?: boolean }) : Checkout a git repository in the sandbox.

: Checkout a git repository in the sandbox. mkdir(path: string, options: { recursive?: boolean; stream?: boolean }) : Create a directory in the sandbox.

: Create a directory in the sandbox. writeFile(path: string, content: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }) : Write content to a file in the sandbox.

: Write content to a file in the sandbox. readFile(path: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }) : Read content from a file in the sandbox.

: Read content from a file in the sandbox. deleteFile(path: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }) : Delete a file from the sandbox.

: Delete a file from the sandbox. renameFile(oldPath: string, newPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }) : Rename a file in the sandbox.

: Rename a file in the sandbox. moveFile(sourcePath: string, destinationPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }) : Move a file from one location to another in the sandbox.

: Move a file from one location to another in the sandbox. ping() : Ping the sandbox.

Sandboxes are still experimental. We're using them to explore how isolated, container-like workloads might scale on Cloudflare — and to help define the developer experience around them.

You can try it today from your Worker, with just a few lines of code. Let us know what you build.