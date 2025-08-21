The Python Workflows SDK supports DAG workflows in a declarative way, using the step.do decorator with the depends parameter to define dependencies (other steps that must complete before this step can run).

from workers import WorkflowEntrypoint class MyWorkflow ( WorkflowEntrypoint ): async def run ( self , event , step ): @ step . do ( "dependency a" ) async def step_a (): # do some work return 10 @ step . do ( "dependency b" ) async def step_b (): # do some work return 20 @ step . do ( "my final step" , depends = [ step_a , step_b ], concurrent = True ) async def my_final_step ( result_a = 0 , result_b = 0 ): # should return 30 return result_a + result_b await my_final_step ()

On this example, step_a and step_b are run concurrently before execution of my_final_step , which depends on both of them.

Having concurrent=True allows the dependencies to be resolved concurrently. If one of the callables passed to depends has already completed, it will be skipped and its return value will be reused.

This pattern is useful for diamond shaped workflows, where a step depends on two or more other steps that can run concurrently.