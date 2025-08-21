DAG Workflows
The Python Workflows SDK supports DAG workflows in a declarative way, using the
step.do decorator with the
depends parameter to define dependencies (other steps that must complete before this step can run).
On this example,
step_a and
step_b are run concurrently before execution of
my_final_step, which depends on both of them.
Having
concurrent=True allows the dependencies to be resolved concurrently. If one of the callables passed to
depends has already completed, it will be skipped and its return value will be reused.
This pattern is useful for diamond shaped workflows, where a step depends on two or more other steps that can run concurrently.
