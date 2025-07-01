Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Deploy to Cloudflare buttons now support Worker environment variables, secrets, and Secrets Store secrets
Any template which uses Worker environment variables, secrets, or Secrets Store secrets can now be deployed using a Deploy to Cloudflare button.
Define environment variables and secrets store bindings in your Wrangler configuration file as normal:
Add secrets to a
.dev.vars.example or
.env.example file:
And optionally, you can add a description for these bindings in your template's
package.json to help users understand how to configure each value:
These secrets and environment variables will be presented to users in the dashboard as they deploy this template, allowing them to configure each value. Additional information about creating templates and Deploy to Cloudflare buttons can be found in our documentation.