Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Agents SDK adds MCP Elicitation support, http-streamable suppport, task queues, email integration and more
The latest releases of @cloudflare/agents ↗ brings major improvements to MCP transport protocols support and agents connectivity. Key updates include:
MCP servers can now request user input during tool execution, enabling interactive workflows like confirmations, forms, and multi-step processes. This feature uses durable storage to preserve elicitation state even during agent hibernation, ensuring seamless user interactions across agent lifecycle events.
Check out our demo ↗ to see elicitation in action.
MCP now supports HTTP streamable transport which is recommended over SSE. This transport type offers:
- Better performance: More efficient data streaming and reduced overhead
- Improved reliability: Enhanced connection stability and error recover- Automatic fallback: If streamable transport is not available, it gracefully falls back to SSE
The SDK automatically selects the best available transport method, gracefully falling back from streamable-http to SSE when needed.
Significant improvements to MCP server connections and transport reliability:
- Auto transport selection: Automatically determines the best transport method, falling back from streamable-http to SSE as needed
- Improved error handling: Better connection state management and error reporting for MCP servers
- Reliable prop updates: Centralized agent property updates ensure consistency across different contexts
You can use
.queue() to enqueue background work — ideal for tasks like processing user messages, sending notifications etc.
Want to try it yourself? Just define a method like processMessage in your agent, and you’re ready to scale.
Want to build an AI agent that can receive and respond to emails automatically? With the new email adapter and onEmail lifecycle method, now you can.
You route incoming mail like this:
You can find a full example here ↗.
Custom methods are now automatically wrapped with the agent's context, so calling
getCurrentAgent() should work regardless of where in an agent's lifecycle it's called. Previously this would not work on RPC calls, but now just works out of the box.
Try it out and tell us what you build!