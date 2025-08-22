Build durable multi-step applications in Python with Workflows (now in beta)

You can now build Workflows using Python. With Python Workflows, you get automatic retries, state persistence, and the ability to run multi-step operations that can span minutes, hours, or weeks using Python’s familiar syntax and the Python Workers runtime.

Python Workflows use the same step-based execution model as JavaScript Workflows, but with Python syntax and access to Python’s ecosystem. Python Workflows also enable DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) workflows, where you can define complex dependencies between steps using the depends parameter.

Here’s a simple example:

Python from workers import Response , WorkflowEntrypoint class PythonWorkflowStarter ( WorkflowEntrypoint ): async def run ( self , event , step ): @ step . do ( "my first step" ) async def my_first_step (): # do some work return "Hello Python!" await my_first_step () await step . sleep ( "my-sleep-step" , "10 seconds" ) @ step . do ( "my second step" ) async def my_second_step (): # do some more work return "Hello again!" await my_second_step () class Default ( WorkerEntrypoint ): async def fetch ( self , request ): await self . env . MY_WORKFLOW . create () return Response ( "Hello Workflow creation!" )

Note Python Workflows requires a compatibility_date = "2025-08-01" , or lower, in your wrangler toml file.

Python Workflows support the same core capabilities as JavaScript Workflows, including sleep scheduling, event-driven workflows, and built-in error handling with configurable retry policies.

To learn more and get started, refer to Python Workflows documentation.