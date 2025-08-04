Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Increased disk space for Workers Builds
As part of the ongoing open beta for Workers Builds, we’ve increased the available disk space for builds from 8 GB to 20 GB for both Free and Paid plans.
This provides more space for larger projects, dependencies, and build artifacts while improving overall build reliability.
|Metric
|Free Plan
|Paid Plans
|Disk Space
|20 GB
|20 GB
All other build limits — including CPU, memory, build minutes, and timeout remain unchanged.