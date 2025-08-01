Changelog
Develop locally with Containers and the Cloudflare Vite plugin
You can now configure and run Containers alongside your Worker during local development when using the Cloudflare Vite plugin. Previously, you could only develop locally when using Wrangler as your local development server.
You can simply configure your Worker and your Container(s) in your Wrangler configuration file:
Once your Worker and Containers are configured, you can access the Container instances from your Worker code:
To develop your Worker locally, start a local dev server by running
in your terminal.
Learn more about Cloudflare Containers ↗ or the Cloudflare Vite plugin ↗ in our developer docs.