Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Develop locally with Containers and the Cloudflare Vite plugin

Workers

You can now configure and run Containers alongside your Worker during local development when using the Cloudflare Vite plugin. Previously, you could only develop locally when using Wrangler as your local development server.

Configuration

You can simply configure your Worker and your Container(s) in your Wrangler configuration file:

{
  "name": "container-starter",
  "main": "src/index.js",
  "containers": [
    {
      "class_name": "MyContainer",
      "image": "./Dockerfile",
      "instances": 5
    }
  ],
  "durable_objects": {
    "bindings": [
      {
        "class_name": "MyContainer",
        "name": "MY_CONTAINER"
      }
    ]
  },
  "migrations": [
    {
      "new_sqlite_classes": [
        "MyContainer"
      ],
      "tag": "v1"
    }
  ],
}

Worker Code

Once your Worker and Containers are configured, you can access the Container instances from your Worker code:

TypeScript
import { Container, getContainer } from "@cloudflare/containers";


export class MyContainer extends Container {
  defaultPort = 4000; // Port the container is listening on
  sleepAfter = "10m"; // Stop the instance if requests not sent for 10 minutes
}


async fetch(request, env) {
  const { "session-id": sessionId } = await request.json();
  // Get the container instance for the given session ID
  const containerInstance = getContainer(env.MY_CONTAINER, sessionId)
  // Pass the request to the container instance on its default port
  return containerInstance.fetch(request);
}

Local development

To develop your Worker locally, start a local dev server by running

Terminal window
vite dev

in your terminal.

Local Dev video

Resources

Learn more about Cloudflare Containers or the Cloudflare Vite plugin in our developer docs.