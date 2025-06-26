Changelog
Run and connect Workers in separate dev commands with the Cloudflare Vite plugin
Workers can now talk to each other across separate dev commands using service bindings and tail consumers, whether started with
vite dev or
wrangler dev.
Simply start each Worker in its own terminal:
This is useful when different teams maintain different Workers, or when each Worker has its own build setup or tooling.
Check out the Developing with multiple Workers guide to learn more about the different approaches and when to use each one.