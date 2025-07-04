Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Workers now supports JavaScript debug terminals in VSCode, Cursor and Windsurf IDEs
Workers now support breakpoint debugging using VSCode's built-in JavaScript Debug Terminals ↗. All you have to do is open a JS debug terminal (
Cmd + Shift + P and then type
javascript debug) and run
wrangler dev (or
vite dev) from within the debug terminal. VSCode will automatically connect to your running Worker (even if you're running multiple Workers at once!) and start a debugging session.
In 2023 we announced breakpoint debugging support ↗ for Workers, which meant that you could easily debug your Worker code in Wrangler's built-in devtools (accessible via the
[d] hotkey) as well as multiple other devtools clients, including VSCode ↗. For most developers, breakpoint debugging via VSCode is the most natural flow, but until now it's required manually configuring a
launch.json file ↗, running
wrangler dev, and connecting via VSCode's built-in debugger. Now it's much more seamless!