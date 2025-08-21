Python Workflows SDK

Workflow entrypoints can be declared using Python. To achieve this, you can export a WorkflowEntrypoint that runs on the Cloudflare Workers platform. Refer to Python Workers for more information about Python on the Workers runtime.

Python Workflows are in beta, as well as the underlying platform. You must add both python_workflows and python_workers compatibility flags to your wrangler.toml file. Join the #python-workers channel in the Cloudflare Developers Discord ↗ and let us know what you'd like to see next.

Get Started

The main entrypoint for a Python workflow is the WorkflowEntrypoint class. Your workflow logic should exist inside the run handler.

from workers import WorkflowEntrypoint class MyWorkflow ( WorkflowEntrypoint ): async def run ( self , event , step ): # steps here

To run a Python Workflow locally, you use Wrangler, the CLI for Cloudflare Workers:

Terminal window npx wrangler@latest dev

To deploy a Python Workflow to Cloudflare, run wrangler deploy :