Python Workflows SDK
Workflow entrypoints can be declared using Python. To achieve this, you can export a
WorkflowEntrypoint that runs on the Cloudflare Workers platform.
Refer to Python Workers for more information about Python on the Workers runtime.
The main entrypoint for a Python workflow is the
WorkflowEntrypoint class. Your workflow logic should exist inside the
run handler.
To run a Python Workflow locally, you use Wrangler, the CLI for Cloudflare Workers:
To deploy a Python Workflow to Cloudflare, run
wrangler deploy:
