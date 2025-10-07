Zero Trust has significantly upgraded its Shadow IT analytics, providing you with unprecedented visibility into your organizations use of SaaS tools. With this dashboard, you can review who is using an application and volumes of data transfer to the application.

You can review these metrics against application type, such as Artificial Intelligence or Social Media. You can also mark applications with an approval status, including Unreviewed, In Review, Approved, and Unapproved designating how they can be used in your organization.

These application statuses can also be used in Gateway HTTP policies, so you can block, isolate, limit uploads and downloads, and more based on the application status.

Both the analytics and policies are accessible in the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard ↗, empowering organizations with better visibility and control.