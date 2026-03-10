WARP client for macOS (version 2026.3.566.1)

A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and introduces a brand new visual style for the client interface. The new Cloudflare One Client interface changes connectivity management from a toggle to a button and brings useful connectivity settings to the home screen. The redesign also introduces a collapsible navigation bar. When expanded, more client information can be accessed including connectivity, settings, and device profile information. If you have any feedback or questions, visit the Cloudflare Community forum and let us know.

Changes and improvements

Empty MDM files are now rejected instead of being incorrectly accepted as a single MDM config.

Fixed an issue in proxy mode where the client could become unresponsive due to upstream connection timeouts.

Fixed emergency disconnect state from a previous organization incorrectly persisting after switching organizations.

Consumer-only CLI commands are now clearly distinguished from Zero Trust commands.

Added detailed QUIC connection metrics to diagnostic logs for better troubleshooting.

Added monitoring for tunnel statistics collection timeouts.

Switched tunnel congestion control algorithm to Cubic for improved reliability across platforms.

Fixed initiating managed network detection checks when no network is available, which caused device profile flapping.

Known issues