Copy Cloudflare One resources as JSON or POST requests

You can now copy Cloudflare One resources as JSON or as a ready-to-use API POST request directly from the dashboard. This makes it simple to transition workflows into API calls, automation scripts, or infrastructure-as-code pipelines.

To use this feature, click the overflow menu (⋮) on any supported resource and select Copy as JSON or Copy as POST request. The copied output includes only the fields present on your resource, giving you a clean and minimal starting point for your own API calls.

Initially supported resources:

Access applications

Access policies

Gateway policies

Resolver policies

Service tokens

Identity providers

We will continue to add support for more resources throughout 2026.