Changelog
Copy Cloudflare One resources as JSON or POST requests
You can now copy Cloudflare One resources as JSON or as a ready-to-use API POST request directly from the dashboard. This makes it simple to transition workflows into API calls, automation scripts, or infrastructure-as-code pipelines.
To use this feature, click the overflow menu (⋮) on any supported resource and select Copy as JSON or Copy as POST request. The copied output includes only the fields present on your resource, giving you a clean and minimal starting point for your own API calls.
Initially supported resources:
- Access applications
- Access policies
- Gateway policies
- Resolver policies
- Service tokens
- Identity providers
We will continue to add support for more resources throughout 2026.