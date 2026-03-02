 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Copy Cloudflare One resources as JSON or POST requests

Cloudflare One

You can now copy Cloudflare One resources as JSON or as a ready-to-use API POST request directly from the dashboard. This makes it simple to transition workflows into API calls, automation scripts, or infrastructure-as-code pipelines.

To use this feature, click the overflow menu (⋮) on any supported resource and select Copy as JSON or Copy as POST request. The copied output includes only the fields present on your resource, giving you a clean and minimal starting point for your own API calls.

Initially supported resources:

  • Access applications
  • Access policies
  • Gateway policies
  • Resolver policies
  • Service tokens
  • Identity providers

We will continue to add support for more resources throughout 2026.