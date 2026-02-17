Policies for bookmark applications

You can now assign Access policies to bookmark applications. This lets you control which users see a bookmark in the App Launcher based on identity, device posture, and other policy rules.

Previously, bookmark applications were visible to all users in your organization. With policy support, you can now:

— Users only see the applications they have access to, reducing clutter and preventing accidental clicks on irrelevant resources. Restrict visibility of sensitive bookmarks — Limit who can view bookmarks to internal tools or partner resources based on group membership, identity provider, or device posture.

Bookmarks support all Access policy configurations except purpose justification, temporary authentication, and application isolation. If no policy is assigned, the bookmark remains visible to all users (maintaining backwards compatibility).

For more information, refer to Add bookmarks.