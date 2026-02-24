You can now easily understand your SaaS security posture findings and why they were detected with Cloudy Summaries in CASB. This feature integrates Cloudflare's Cloudy AI directly into your CASB Posture Findings to automatically generate clear, plain-language summaries of complex security misconfigurations, third-party app risks, and data exposures.

This allows security teams and IT administrators to drastically reduce triage time by immediately understanding the context, potential impact, and necessary remediation steps for any given finding—without needing to be an expert in every connected SaaS application.

To view a summary, simply navigate to your Posture Findings in the Cloudflare One dashboard (under Cloud and SaaS findings) and open the finding details of a specific instance of a Finding.

Cloudy Summaries are supported on all available integrations, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, GitHub, AWS, Slack, and Dropbox. See the full list of supported integrations here.

Key capabilities

Contextual explanations — Quickly understand the specifics of a finding with plain-language summaries detailing exactly what was detected, from publicly shared sensitive files to risky third-party app scopes.

— Quickly understand the specifics of a finding with plain-language summaries detailing exactly what was detected, from publicly shared sensitive files to risky third-party app scopes. Clear risk assessment — Instantly grasp the potential security impact of the finding, such as data breach risks, unauthorized account access, or email spoofing vulnerabilities.

— Instantly grasp the potential security impact of the finding, such as data breach risks, unauthorized account access, or email spoofing vulnerabilities. Actionable guidance — Get clear recommendations and next steps on how to effectively remediate the issue and secure your environment.

— Get clear recommendations and next steps on how to effectively remediate the issue and secure your environment. Built-in feedback — Help improve future AI summarization accuracy by submitting feedback directly using the thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons.

Learn more

Learn more about managing CASB Posture Findings in Cloudflare.

Cloudy Summaries in CASB are available to all Cloudflare CASB users today.