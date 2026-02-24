Changelog
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features.
Changes and improvements
- Improvements to multi-user mode. Fixed an issue where when switching from a pre-login registration to a user registration, Mobile Device Management (MDM) configuration association could be lost.
- Added a new feature to manage NetBIOS over TCP/IP functionality on the Windows client. NetBIOS over TCP/IP on the Windows client is now disabled by default and can be enabled in device profile settings.
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for the Windows client certificate posture check to ensure logged results are from checks that run once users log in.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
- Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.
- Fixed an issue causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode.
- Improved service shutdown behavior in cases where the daemon is unresponsive.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
- Fixed an issue with DNS server configuration failures that caused tunnel connection delays.
- Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.
- Fixed an issue causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode.
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
- Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.
- Fixed issues causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode or DNS only mode.
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
You can now easily understand your SaaS security posture findings and why they were detected with Cloudy Summaries in CASB. This feature integrates Cloudflare's Cloudy AI directly into your CASB Posture Findings to automatically generate clear, plain-language summaries of complex security misconfigurations, third-party app risks, and data exposures.
This allows security teams and IT administrators to drastically reduce triage time by immediately understanding the context, potential impact, and necessary remediation steps for any given finding—without needing to be an expert in every connected SaaS application.
To view a summary, simply navigate to your Posture Findings in the Cloudflare One dashboard (under Cloud and SaaS findings) and open the finding details of a specific instance of a Finding.
Cloudy Summaries are supported on all available integrations, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, GitHub, AWS, Slack, and Dropbox. See the full list of supported integrations here.
- Contextual explanations — Quickly understand the specifics of a finding with plain-language summaries detailing exactly what was detected, from publicly shared sensitive files to risky third-party app scopes.
- Clear risk assessment — Instantly grasp the potential security impact of the finding, such as data breach risks, unauthorized account access, or email spoofing vulnerabilities.
- Actionable guidance — Get clear recommendations and next steps on how to effectively remediate the issue and secure your environment.
- Built-in feedback — Help improve future AI summarization accuracy by submitting feedback directly using the thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons.
- Learn more about managing CASB Posture Findings in Cloudflare.
Cloudy Summaries in CASB are available to all Cloudflare CASB users today.
Cloudflare Tunnel is now available in the main Cloudflare Dashboard at Networking > Tunnels ↗, bringing first-class Tunnel management to developers using Tunnel for securing origin servers.
This new experience provides everything you need to manage Tunnels for public applications, including:
- Full Tunnel lifecycle management: Create, configure, delete, and monitor all your Tunnels in one place.
- Native integrations: View Tunnels by name when configuring DNS records and Workers VPC — no more copy-pasting UUIDs.
- Real-time visibility: Monitor replicas and Tunnel health status directly in the dashboard.
- Routing map: Manage all ingress routes for your Tunnel, including public applications, private hostnames, private CIDRs, and Workers VPC services, from a single interactive interface.
Core Dashboard: Navigate to Networking > Tunnels ↗ to manage Tunnels for:
- Securing origin servers and public applications with CDN, WAF, Load Balancing, and DDoS protection
- Connecting Workers to private services via Workers VPC
Cloudflare One Dashboard: Navigate to Zero Trust > Networks > Connectors ↗ to manage Tunnels for:
- Securing your public applications with Zero Trust access policies
- Connecting users to private applications
- Building a private mesh network
Both dashboards provide complete Tunnel management capabilities — choose based on your primary workflow.
New to Tunnel? Learn how to get started with Cloudflare Tunnel or explore advanced use cases like securing SSH servers or running Tunnels in Kubernetes.
Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) provides visibility into WARP device connectivity and performance to any internal or external application.
Now, all DEX logs are fully compatible with Cloudflare's Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB) setting for the 'EU' (European Union), which ensures that DEX logs will not be stored outside the 'EU' when the option is configured.
If a Cloudflare One customer using DEX enables CMB 'EU', they will not see any DEX data in the Cloudflare One dashboard. Customers can ingest DEX data via LogPush, and build their own analytics and dashboards.
If a customer enables CMB in their account, they will see the following message in the Digital Experience dashboard: "DEX data is unavailable because Customer Metadata Boundary configuration is on. Use Cloudflare LogPush to export DEX datasets."
A new Allow clientless access setting makes it easier to enable access to private self-hosted applications without a device client.
Previously, to provide clientless access to a private hostname or IP, you had to create a separate bookmark application pointing to a prefixed Clientless Web Isolation URL (for example,
https://<your-teamname>.cloudflareaccess.com/browser/https://10.0.0.1/). This bookmark was visible to all users in the App Launcher, regardless of whether they had access to the underlying application.
Now, you can manage clientless access directly within your private self-hosted application. When Allow clientless access is turned on, users who pass your Access application policies will see a tile in their App Launcher pointing to the prefixed URL. Users must have remote browser permissions to open the link.
You can now assign Access policies to bookmark applications. This lets you control which users see a bookmark in the App Launcher based on identity, device posture, and other policy rules.
Previously, bookmark applications were visible to all users in your organization. With policy support, you can now:
- Tailor the App Launcher to each user — Users only see the applications they have access to, reducing clutter and preventing accidental clicks on irrelevant resources.
- Restrict visibility of sensitive bookmarks — Limit who can view bookmarks to internal tools or partner resources based on group membership, identity provider, or device posture.
Bookmarks support all Access policy configurations except purpose justification, temporary authentication, and application isolation. If no policy is assigned, the bookmark remains visible to all users (maintaining backwards compatibility).
For more information, refer to Add bookmarks.
Cloudflare One Product Name Updates
We are updating naming related to some of our Networking products to better clarify their place in the Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) journey.
We are retiring some older brand names in favor of names that describe exactly what the products do within your network. We are doing this to help customers build better, clearer mental models for comprehensive SASE architecture delivered on Cloudflare.
- Magic WAN → Cloudflare WAN
- Magic WAN IPsec → Cloudflare IPsec
- Magic WAN GRE → Cloudflare GRE
- Magic WAN Connector → Cloudflare One Appliance
- Magic Firewall → Cloudflare Network Firewall
- Magic Network Monitoring → Network Flow
- Magic Cloud Networking → Cloudflare One Multi-cloud Networking
No action is required by you — all functionality, existing configurations, and billing will remain exactly the same.
For more information, visit the Cloudflare One documentation.
We have updated the Monitoring page to provide a more streamlined and insightful experience for administrators, improving both data visualization and dashboard accessibility.
- Enhanced Visual Layout: Optimized contrast and the introduction of stacked bar charts for clearer data visualization and trend analysis.
- Improved Accessibility & Usability:
- Widget Search: Added search functionality to multiple widgets, including Policies, Submitters, and Impersonation.
- Actionable UI: All available actions are now accessible via dedicated buttons.
- State Indicators: Improved UI states to clearly communicate loading, empty datasets, and error conditions.
- Granular Data Breakdowns: New views for dispositions by month, malicious email details, link actions, and impersonations.
This applies to all Email Security packages:
- Advantage
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
- Enhanced Visual Layout: Optimized contrast and the introduction of stacked bar charts for clearer data visualization and trend analysis.
Magic WAN and Magic Transit customers can use the Cloudflare dashboard to configure and manage BGP peering between their networks and their Magic routing table when using IPsec and GRE tunnel on-ramps (beta).
Using BGP peering allows customers to:
- Automate the process of adding or removing networks and subnets.
- Take advantage of failure detection and session recovery features.
With this functionality, customers can:
- Establish an eBGP session between their devices and the Magic WAN / Magic Transit service when connected via IPsec and GRE tunnel on-ramps.
- Secure the session by MD5 authentication to prevent misconfigurations.
- Exchange routes dynamically between their devices and their Magic routing table.
For configuration details, refer to:
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features.
Changes and improvements
- Improvements to multi-user mode. Fixed an issue where when switching from a pre-login registration to a user registration, Mobile Device Management (MDM) configuration association could be lost.
- Added a new feature to manage NetBIOS over TCP/IP functionality on the Windows client. NetBIOS over TCP/IP on the Windows client is now disabled by default and can be enabled in device profile settings.
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for the Windows client certificate posture check to ensure logged results are from checks that run once users log in.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
Cloudflare source IPs are the IP addresses used by Cloudflare services (such as Load Balancing, Gateway, and Browser Isolation) when sending traffic to your private networks.
For customers using legacy mode routing, traffic to private networks is sourced from public Cloudflare IPs, which may cause IP conflicts. For customers using Unified Routing mode (beta), traffic to private networks is sourced from dedicated, non-Internet-routable private IPv4 range to ensure:
- Symmetric routing over private network connections
- Proper firewall state preservation
- Private traffic stays on secure paths
Key details:
- IPv4: Sourced from
100.64.0.0/12by default, configurable to any
/12CIDR
- IPv6: Sourced from
2606:4700:cf1:5000::/64(not configurable)
- Affected connectors: GRE, IPsec, CNI, WARP Connector, and WARP Client (Cloudflare Tunnel is not affected)
Configuring Cloudflare source IPs requires Unified Routing (beta) and the
Cloudflare One Networks Writepermission.
For configuration details, refer to Configure Cloudflare source IPs.
Network Services navigation update
The Network Services menu structure in Cloudflare's dashboard has been updated to reflect solutions and capabilities instead of product names. This will make it easier for you to find what you need and better reflects how our services work together.
Your existing configurations will remain the same, and you will have access to all of the same features and functionality.
The changes visible in your dashboard may vary based on the products you use. Overall, changes relate to Magic Transit ↗, Magic WAN ↗, and Magic Firewall ↗.
Summary of changes:
- A new Overview page provides access to the most common tasks across Magic Transit and Magic WAN.
- Product names have been removed from top-level navigation.
- Magic Transit and Magic WAN configuration is now organized under Routes and Connectors. For example, you will find IP Prefixes under Routes, and your GRE/IPsec Tunnels under Connectors.
- Magic Firewall policies are now called Firewall Policies.
- Magic WAN Connectors and Connector On-Ramps are now referenced in the dashboard as Appliances and Appliance profiles. They can be found under Connectors > Appliances.
- Network analytics, network health, and real-time analytics are now available under Insights.
- Packet Captures are found under Insights > Diagnostics.
- You can manage your Sites from Insights > Network health.
- You can find Magic Network Monitoring under Insights > Network flow.
If you would like to provide feedback, complete this form ↗. You can also find these details in the January 7, 2026 email titled [FYI] Upcoming Network Services Dashboard Navigation Update.
We have made it easier to validate connectivity when deploying WARP Connector as part of your software-defined private network.
You can now
pingthe WARP Connector host directly on its LAN IP address immediately after installation. This provides a fast, familiar way to confirm that the Connector is online and reachable within your network before testing access to downstream services.
Starting with version 2025.10.186.0, WARP Connector responds to traffic addressed to its own LAN IP, giving you immediate visibility into Connector reachability.
Learn more about deploying WARP Connector and building private network connectivity with Cloudflare One.
Cloudflare One has expanded its [User Risk Scoring] (/cloudflare-one/insights/risk-score/) capabilities by introducing two new behaviors for organizations using the [CrowdStrike integration] (/cloudflare-one/integrations/service-providers/crowdstrike/).
Administrators can now automatically escalate the risk score of a user if their device matches specific CrowdStrike Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) score ranges. This allows for more granular security policies that respond dynamically to the health of the endpoint.
New risk behaviors The following risk scoring behaviors are now available:
- CrowdStrike low device score: Automatically increases a user's risk score when the connected device reports a "Low" score from CrowdStrike.
- CrowdStrike medium device score: Automatically increases a user's risk score when the connected device reports a "Medium" score from CrowdStrike.
These scores are derived from [CrowdStrike device posture attributes] (/cloudflare-one/integrations/service-providers/crowdstrike/#device-posture-attributes), including OS signals and sensor configurations.
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features. New features include the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal, and a new WARP client device posture check for Antivirus.
Changes and improvements
- Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.
- Fixed an issue that caused occasional audio degradation and increased CPU usage on Windows by optimizing route configurations for large domain-based split tunnel rules.
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Fixed an issue where sending large messages to the daemon by Inter-Process Communication (IPC) could cause the daemon to fail and result in service interruptions.
- Added support for a new WARP client device posture check for Antivirus. The check confirms the presence of an antivirus program on a Windows device with the option to check if the antivirus is up to date.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features, including the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features, including the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal.
WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Linux disk encryption posture check now supports non-filesystem encryption types like
dm-crypt.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Fixed an issue where the GUI becomes unresponsive when the Re-Authenticate in browser button is clicked.
- Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.
The Action Log now provides enriched data for post-delivery actions to improve troubleshooting. In addition to success confirmations, failed actions now display the targeted Destination folder and a specific failure reason within the Activity field.
This update allows you to see the full lifecycle of a failed action. For instance, if an administrator tries to move an email that has already been deleted or moved manually, the log will now show the multiple retry attempts and the specific destination error.
This applies to all Email Security packages:
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
Cloudflare admin activity logs now capture each time a DNS over HTTP (DoH) user is created.
These logs can be viewed from the Cloudflare One dashboard ↗, pulled via the Cloudflare API, and exported through Logpush.
Magic WAN Connector now exports NetFlow data for breakout traffic to Magic Network Monitoring (MNM), providing visibility into traffic that bypasses Cloudflare's security filtering.
This feature allows you to:
- Monitor breakout traffic statistics in the Cloudflare dashboard.
- View traffic patterns for applications configured to bypass Cloudflare.
- Maintain visibility across all traffic passing through your Magic WAN Connector.
For more information, refer to NetFlow statistics.
Zero Trust has again upgraded its Shadow IT analytics, providing you with unprecedented visibility into your organizations use of SaaS tools. With this dashboard, you can review who is using an application and volumes of data transfer to the application.
With this update, you can review data transfer metrics at the domain level, rather than just the application level, providing more granular insight into your data transfer patterns.
These metrics can be filtered by all available filters on the dashboard, including user, application, or content category.
Both the analytics and policies are accessible in the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard ↗, empowering organizations with better visibility and control.
You can now duplicate specific Cloudflare One resources with a single click from the dashboard.
Initially supported resources:
- Access Applications
- Access Policies
- Gateway Policies
To try this out, simply click on the overflow menu (⋮) from the resource table and click Duplicate. We will continue to add the Duplicate action for resources throughout 2026.