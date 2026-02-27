 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

New protocols added for Gateway Protocol Detection (Beta)

Gateway

Gateway Protocol Detection now supports seven additional protocols in beta:

ProtocolNotes
IMAPInternet Message Access Protocol — email retrieval
POP3Post Office Protocol v3 — email retrieval
SMTPSimple Mail Transfer Protocol — email sending
MYSQLMySQL database wire protocol
RSYNC-DAEMONrsync daemon protocol
LDAPLightweight Directory Access Protocol
NTPNetwork Time Protocol

These protocols join the existing set of detected protocols (HTTP, HTTP2, SSH, TLS, DCERPC, MQTT, and TPKT) and can be used with the Detected Protocol selector in Network policies to identify and filter traffic based on the application-layer protocol, without relying on port-based identification.

If protocol detection is enabled on your account, these protocols will automatically be logged when detected in your Gateway network traffic.

For more information on using Protocol Detection, refer to the Protocol detection documentation.