New protocols added for Gateway Protocol Detection (Beta)

Gateway Protocol Detection now supports seven additional protocols in beta:

Protocol Notes IMAP Internet Message Access Protocol — email retrieval POP3 Post Office Protocol v3 — email retrieval SMTP Simple Mail Transfer Protocol — email sending MYSQL MySQL database wire protocol RSYNC-DAEMON rsync daemon protocol LDAP Lightweight Directory Access Protocol NTP Network Time Protocol

These protocols join the existing set of detected protocols (HTTP, HTTP2, SSH, TLS, DCERPC, MQTT, and TPKT) and can be used with the Detected Protocol selector in Network policies to identify and filter traffic based on the application-layer protocol, without relying on port-based identification.

If protocol detection is enabled on your account, these protocols will automatically be logged when detected in your Gateway network traffic.

For more information on using Protocol Detection, refer to the Protocol detection documentation.