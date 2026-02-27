Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Export MCP server portal logs with Logpush
MCP server portals now supports Logpush integration. You can automatically export MCP server portal activity logs to third-party storage destinations or security information and event management (SIEM) tools for analysis and auditing.
The MCP server portal logs dataset includes fields such as:
Datetime— Timestamp of the request
PortalID/
PortalAUD— Portal identifiers
ServerID/
ServerURL— Upstream MCP server details
Method— JSON-RPC method (for example,
tools/call,
prompts/get,
resources/read)
ToolCallName/
PromptGetName/
ResourceReadURI— Method-specific identifiers
UserID/
UserEmail— Authenticated user information
Success/
Error— Request outcome
ServerResponseDurationMs— Response time from upstream server
For the complete field reference, refer to MCP portal logs.
To configure Logpush for MCP server portal logs, refer to Logpush integration.