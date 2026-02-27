Export MCP server portal logs with Logpush

Availability Only available on Enterprise plans.

MCP server portals now supports Logpush integration. You can automatically export MCP server portal activity logs to third-party storage destinations or security information and event management (SIEM) tools for analysis and auditing.

Available log fields

The MCP server portal logs dataset includes fields such as:

Datetime — Timestamp of the request

— Timestamp of the request PortalID / PortalAUD — Portal identifiers

/ — Portal identifiers ServerID / ServerURL — Upstream MCP server details

/ — Upstream MCP server details Method — JSON-RPC method (for example, tools/call , prompts/get , resources/read )

— JSON-RPC method (for example, , , ) ToolCallName / PromptGetName / ResourceReadURI — Method-specific identifiers

/ / — Method-specific identifiers UserID / UserEmail — Authenticated user information

/ — Authenticated user information Success / Error — Request outcome

/ — Request outcome ServerResponseDurationMs — Response time from upstream server

For the complete field reference, refer to MCP portal logs.

Set up Logpush

To configure Logpush for MCP server portal logs, refer to Logpush integration.