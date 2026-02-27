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Export MCP server portal logs with Logpush

Access

MCP server portals now supports Logpush integration. You can automatically export MCP server portal activity logs to third-party storage destinations or security information and event management (SIEM) tools for analysis and auditing.

Available log fields

The MCP server portal logs dataset includes fields such as:

  • Datetime — Timestamp of the request
  • PortalID / PortalAUD — Portal identifiers
  • ServerID / ServerURL — Upstream MCP server details
  • Method — JSON-RPC method (for example, tools/call, prompts/get, resources/read)
  • ToolCallName / PromptGetName / ResourceReadURI — Method-specific identifiers
  • UserID / UserEmail — Authenticated user information
  • Success / Error — Request outcome
  • ServerResponseDurationMs — Response time from upstream server

For the complete field reference, refer to MCP portal logs.

Set up Logpush

To configure Logpush for MCP server portal logs, refer to Logpush integration.