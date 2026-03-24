OIDC Claims filtering now available in Gateway Firewall, Resolver, and Egress policies

Cloudflare Gateway now supports OIDC Claims as a selector in Firewall, Resolver, and Egress policies. Administrators can use custom OIDC claims from their identity provider to build fine-grained, identity-based traffic policies across all Gateway policy types.

With this update, you can:

Filter traffic in DNS, HTTP, and Network firewall policies based on OIDC claim values.

Apply custom resolver policies to route DNS queries to specific resolvers depending on a user's OIDC claims.

Control egress policies to assign dedicated egress IPs based on OIDC claim attributes.

For example, you can create a policy that routes traffic differently for users with department=engineering in their OIDC claims, or restrict access to certain destinations based on a user's role claim.

To get started, configure custom OIDC claims on your identity provider and use the OIDC Claims selector in the Gateway policy builder.

For more information, refer to Identity-based policies.