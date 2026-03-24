 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

OIDC Claims filtering now available in Gateway Firewall, Resolver, and Egress policies

Gateway

Cloudflare Gateway now supports OIDC Claims as a selector in Firewall, Resolver, and Egress policies. Administrators can use custom OIDC claims from their identity provider to build fine-grained, identity-based traffic policies across all Gateway policy types.

With this update, you can:

  • Filter traffic in DNS, HTTP, and Network firewall policies based on OIDC claim values.
  • Apply custom resolver policies to route DNS queries to specific resolvers depending on a user's OIDC claims.
  • Control egress policies to assign dedicated egress IPs based on OIDC claim attributes.

For example, you can create a policy that routes traffic differently for users with department=engineering in their OIDC claims, or restrict access to certain destinations based on a user's role claim.

To get started, configure custom OIDC claims on your identity provider and use the OIDC Claims selector in the Gateway policy builder.

For more information, refer to Identity-based policies.