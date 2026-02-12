Anycast IPs displayed on the dashboard

Cloudflare WAN now displays your Anycast IP addresses directly in the dashboard when you configure IPsec or GRE tunnels.

Previously, customers received their Anycast IPs during onboarding or had to retrieve them with an API call. The dashboard now pre-loads these addresses, reducing setup friction and preventing configuration errors.

No action is required. All Cloudflare WAN customers can see their Anycast IPs in the tunnel configuration form automatically.

For more information, refer to Configure tunnel endpoints.