Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WARP client for Windows (version 2026.3.566.1)
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and introduces a brand new visual style for the client interface. The new Cloudflare One Client interface changes connectivity management from a toggle to a button and brings useful connectivity settings to the home screen. The redesign also introduces a collapsible navigation bar. When expanded, more client information can be accessed including connectivity, settings, and device profile information. If you have any feedback or questions, visit the Cloudflare Community forum and let us know.
Changes and improvements
- Consumer-only CLI commands are now clearly distinguished from Zero Trust commands.
- Added detailed QUIC connection metrics to diagnostic logs for better troubleshooting.
- Added monitoring for tunnel statistics collection timeouts.
- Switched tunnel congestion control algorithm to Cubic for improved reliability across platforms.
- Fixed packet capture failing on tunnel interface when the tunnel interface is renamed by SCCM VPN boundary support.
- Fixed unnecessary registration deletion caused by RDP connections in multi-user mode.
- Fixed increased tunnel interface start-up time due to a race between duplicate address detection (DAD) and disabling NetBT.
- Fixed tunnel failing to connect when the system DNS search list contains unexpected characters.
- Empty MDM files are now rejected instead of being incorrectly accepted as a single MDM config.
- Fixed an issue in proxy mode where the client could become unresponsive due to upstream connection timeouts.
- Fixed emergency disconnect state from a previous organization incorrectly persisting after switching organizations.
- Fixed initiating managed network detection checks when no network is available, which caused device profile flapping.
Known issues
- The client may unexpectedly terminate during captive portal login. To work around this issue, use a web browser to authenticate with the captive portal and then re-launch the client.
- An error indicating that Microsoft Edge can't read and write to its data directory may be displayed during captive portal login; this error is benign and can be dismissed.
- The client may become stuck in a
Connectingstate. To resolve this issue, reconnect the client by selecting Disconnect and then Connect in the client user interface. Alternatively, change the client's operation mode.
- The client may display an empty white screen upon the device waking from sleep. To resolve this issue, exit and then open the client to re-launch it.
- Canceling login during a single MDM configuration setup results in an empty page with no way to resume authentication. To work around this issue, exit and relaunch the client.
- For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
- Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later. This warning will be omitted from future release notes. This Microsoft Security Intelligence update was released in May 2025.
- DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- The client is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while the client is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the client by selecting Disconnect and then Connect in the client user interface.