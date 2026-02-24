Changelog
WARP client for macOS (version 2026.1.150.0)
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
- Fixed an issue with DNS server configuration failures that caused tunnel connection delays.
- Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.
- Fixed an issue causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode.