Route MCP server portal traffic through Cloudflare Gateway

MCP server portals can now route traffic through Cloudflare Gateway for richer HTTP request logging and data loss prevention (DLP) scanning.

When Gateway routing is turned on, portal traffic appears in your Gateway HTTP logs. You can create Gateway HTTP policies with DLP profiles to detect and block sensitive data sent to upstream MCP servers.

Note DLP AI prompt profiles do not apply to MCP server portal traffic.

To enable Gateway routing, go to Access controls > AI controls, edit the portal, and turn on Route traffic through Cloudflare Gateway under Basic information.

For more details, refer to Route traffic through Gateway.