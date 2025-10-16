Each of your Workers now has a new overview page in the Cloudflare dashboard.

The goal is to make it easier to understand your Worker without digging through multiple tabs. Think of it as a new home base, a place to get a high-level overview on what's going on.

It's the first place you land when you open a Worker in the dashboard, and it gives you an immediate view of what’s going on. You can see requests, errors, and CPU time at a glance. You can view and add bindings, and see recent versions of your app, including who published them.

Navigation is also simpler, with visually distinct tabs at the top of the page. At the bottom right you'll find guided steps for what to do next that are based on the state of your Worker, such as adding a binding or connecting a custom domain.

We plan to add more here over time. Better insights, more controls, and ways to manage your Worker from one page.

If you have feedback or suggestions for the new Overview page or your Cloudflare Workers experience in general, we'd love to hear from you. Join the Cloudflare developer community on Discord ↗.