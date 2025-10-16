Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). With PMTUD enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.
Changes and improvements
- Improvements for Windows multi-user to maintain the Global WARP override state when switching between users.
- The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.
- Deleting registrations no longer returns an error when succeeding.
- Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) is now used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the client to improve connection performance optimized for the current network.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). With PMTUD enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.
Changes and improvements
- The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.
- Deleting registrations no longer returns an error when succeeding.
- Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) is now used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the client to improve connection performance optimized for the current network.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
You can now view and write to each Durable Object's storage using a UI editor on the Cloudflare dashboard. Only Durable Objects using SQLite storage can use Data Studio.Go to Durable Objects
Data Studio unlocks easier data access with Durable Objects for prototyping application data models to debugging production storage usage. Before, querying your Durable Objects data required deploying a Worker.
To access a Durable Object, you can provide an object's unique name or ID generated by Cloudflare. Data Studio requires you to have at least the
Workers Platform Adminrole, and all queries are captured with audit logging for your security and compliance needs. Queries executed by Data Studio send requests to your remote, deployed objects and incur normal usage billing.
To learn more, visit the Data Studio documentation. If you have feedback or suggestions for the new Data Studio, please share your experience on Discord ↗
We're excited to announce a significant increase in the maximum header size supported by Cloudflare's Content Delivery Network (CDN). Cloudflare now supports up to 128 KB for both request and response headers.
Previously, customers were limited to a total of 32 KB for request or response headers, with a maximum of 16 KB per individual header. Larger headers could cause requests to fail with
HTTP 413(Request Header Fields Too Large) errors.
- Support for large headers: You can now utilize much larger headers, whether as a single large header up to 128 KB or split over multiple headers.
- Reduces
413and
520HTTP errors: This change drastically reduces the likelihood of customers encountering
HTTP 413errors from large request headers or
HTTP 520errors caused by oversized response headers, improving the overall reliability of your web applications.
- Enhanced functionality: This is especially beneficial for applications that rely on:
- A large number of cookies.
- Large Content-Security-Policy (CSP) response headers.
- Advanced use cases with Cloudflare Workers that generate large response headers.
This enhancement improves compatibility with Cloudflare's CDN, enabling more use cases that previously failed due to header size limits.
To learn more and get started, refer to the Cloudflare Fundamentals documentation.
Cloudflare Load Balancing now supports Monitor Groups, a powerful new way to combine multiple health monitors into a single, logical group. This allows you to create sophisticated health checks that more accurately reflect the true availability of your applications by assessing multiple services at once.
With Monitor Groups, you can ensure that all critical components of an application are healthy before sending traffic to an origin pool, enabling smarter failover decisions and greater resilience. This feature is now available via the API for customers with an Enterprise Load Balancing subscription.
- Combine Multiple Monitors: Group different health monitors (for example, HTTP, TCP) that check various application components, like a primary API gateway and a specific
/loginservice.
- Isolate Monitors for Observation: Mark a monitor as "monitoring only" to receive alerts and data without it affecting a pool's health status or traffic steering. This is perfect for testing new checks or observing non-critical dependencies.
- Improve Steering Intelligence: Latency for Dynamic Steering is automatically averaged across all active monitors in a group, providing a more holistic view of an origin's performance.
This enhancement is ideal for complex, multi-service applications where the health of one component depends on another. By aggregating health signals, Monitor Groups provide a more accurate and comprehensive assessment of your application's true status.
For detailed information and API configuration guides, please visit our developer documentation for Monitor Groups.
- Combine Multiple Monitors: Group different health monitors (for example, HTTP, TCP) that check various application components, like a primary API gateway and a specific
AI Crawl Control now provides enhanced metrics and CSV data exports to help you better understand AI crawler activity across your sites.
Visualize crawler activity patterns over time, and group data by different dimensions:
- By Crawler — Track activity from individual AI crawlers (GPTBot, ClaudeBot, Bytespider)
- By Category — Analyze crawler purpose or type
- By Operator — Discover which companies (OpenAI, Anthropic, ByteDance) are crawling your site
- By Host — Break down activity across multiple subdomains
- By Status Code — Monitor HTTP response codes to crawlers (200s, 300s, 400s, 500s)
Identify traffic sources with referrer analytics:
- View top referrers driving traffic to your site
- Understand discovery patterns and content popularity from AI operators
Download your filtered view as a CSV:
- Includes all applied filters and groupings
- Useful for custom reporting and deeper analysis
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Go to AI Crawl Control > Metrics.
- Use the grouping tabs to explore different views of your data.
- Apply filters to focus on specific crawlers, time ranges, or response codes.
- Select Download CSV to export your filtered data for further analysis.
Learn more about AI Crawl Control.
During Birthday Week, we announced that single sign-on (SSO) is available for free ↗ to everyone who signs in with a custom email domain and maintains a compatible identity provider ↗. SSO minimizes user friction around login and provides the strongest security posture available. At the time, this could only be configured using the API.
Today, we are launching a new user experience which allows users to manage their SSO configuration from within the Cloudflare dashboard. You can access this by going to Manage account > Members > Settings.
This week’s highlights include a new JinJava rule targeting a sandbox-bypass flaw that could allow malicious template input to escape execution controls. The rule improves detection for unsafe template rendering paths.
Key Findings
New WAF rule deployed for JinJava (CVE-2025-59340) to block a sandbox bypass in the template engine that permits attacker-controlled type construction and arbitrary class instantiation; in vulnerable environments this can escalate to remote code execution and full server compromise.
Impact
- CVE-2025-59340 — Exploitation enables attacker-supplied type descriptors / Jackson
ObjectMapperabuse, allowing arbitrary class loading, file/URL access (LFI/SSRF primitives) and, with suitable gadget chains, potential remote code execution and system compromise.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100892 JinJava - SSTI - CVE:CVE-2025-59340 Log Block This is a New Detection
- CVE-2025-59340 — Exploitation enables attacker-supplied type descriptors / Jackson
We have added three new domain categories under the Technology parent category, to better reflect online content and improve DNS filtering.
New categories added
Parent ID Parent Name Category ID Category Name 26 Technology 194 Keep Awake Software 26 Technology 192 Remote Access 26 Technology 193 Shareware/Freeware
Refer to Gateway domain categories to learn more.
You can now upload a Worker that takes up 1 second to parse and execute its global scope. Previously, startup time was limited to 400 ms.
This allows you to run Workers that import more complex packages and execute more code prior to requests being handled.
For more information, see the documentation on Workers startup limits.
Radar has expanded its Certificate Transparency (CT) log insights with new stats that provide greater visibility into log activity:
- Log growth rate: The average throughput of the CT log over the past 7 days, measured in certificates per hour.
- Included certificate count: The total number of certificates already included in this CT log.
- Eligible-for-inclusion certificate count: The number of certificates eligible for inclusion in this log but not yet included. This metric is based on certificates signed by trusted root CAs within the log’s accepted date range.
- Last update: The timestamp of the most recent update to the CT log.
These new statistics have been added to the response of the Get Certificate Log Details API endpoint, and are displayed on the CT log information page ↗.
You can now upload Workers with static assets (like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, images) with the Cloudflare Terraform provider v5.11.0 ↗, making it even easier to deploy and manage full-stack apps with IaC.
Previously, you couldn't use Terraform to upload static assets without writing custom scripts to handle generating an asset manifest, calling the Cloudflare API to upload assets in chunks, and handling change detection.
Now, you simply define the directory where your assets are built, and we handle the rest. Check out the examples for what this looks like in Terraform configuration.
You can get started today with the Cloudflare Terraform provider (v5.11.0) ↗, using either the existing
cloudflare_workers_scriptresource ↗, or the beta
cloudflare_worker_versionresource ↗.
Here's how you can use the existing
cloudflare_workers_script↗ resource to upload your Worker code and assets in one shot.
And here's an example using the beta
cloudflare_worker_version↗ resource, alongside the
cloudflare_worker↗ and
cloudflare_workers_deployment↗ resources:
Under the hood, the Cloudflare Terraform provider now handles the same logic that Wrangler uses for static asset uploads. This includes scanning your assets directory, computing hashes for each file, generating a manifest with file metadata, and calling the Cloudflare API to upload any missing files in chunks. We support large directories with parallel uploads and chunking, and when the asset manifest hash changes, we detect what's changed and trigger an upload for only those changed files.
- Get started with the Cloudflare Terraform provider (v5.11.0) ↗
- You can use either the existing
cloudflare_workers_scriptresource ↗ to upload your Worker code and assets in one resource.
- Or you can use the new beta
cloudflare_worker_versionresource ↗ (along with the
cloudflare_worker↗ and
cloudflare_workers_deployment↗) resources to more granularly control the lifecycle of each Worker resource.
You can now create and manage Workflows using Terraform, now supported in the Cloudflare Terraform provider v5.11.0 ↗. Workflows allow you to build durable, multi-step applications -- without needing to worry about retrying failed tasks or managing infrastructure.
Now, you can deploy and manage Workflows through Terraform using the new
cloudflare_workflowresource ↗:
Here are full examples of how to configure
cloudflare_workflowin Terraform, using the existing
cloudflare_workers_scriptresource ↗, and the beta
cloudflare_worker_versionresource ↗.
You can more granularly control the lifecycle of each Worker resource using the beta
cloudflare_worker_version↗ resource, alongside the
cloudflare_worker↗ and
cloudflare_workers_deployment↗ resources.
- Get started with the Cloudflare Terraform provider (v5.11.0) ↗ and the new
cloudflare_workflowresource ↗.
- Get started with the Cloudflare Terraform provider (v5.11.0) ↗ and the new
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains significant fixes and improvements including an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
Proxy mode has been enhanced for even faster resolution. Proxy mode now supports SOCKS4, SOCK5, and HTTP CONNECT over an L4 tunnel with custom congestion control optimizations instead of the previous L3 tunnel to Cloudflare's network. This has more than doubled Proxy mode throughput in lab speed testing, by an order of magnitude in some cases.
The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
-
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains significant fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
Proxy mode has been enhanced for even faster resolution. Proxy mode now supports SOCKS4, SOCK5, and HTTP CONNECT over an L4 tunnel with custom congestion control optimizations instead of the previous L3 tunnel to Cloudflare's network. This has more than doubled Proxy mode throughput in lab speed testing, by an order of magnitude in some cases.
The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
-
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains significant fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
Proxy mode has been enhanced for even faster resolution. Proxy mode now supports SOCKS4, SOCK5, and HTTP CONNECT over an L4 tunnel with custom congestion control optimizations instead of the previous L3 tunnel to Cloudflare's network. This has more than doubled Proxy mode throughput in lab speed testing, by an order of magnitude in some cases.
The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Known issues
macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
-
The most common reason users contact Cloudflare support is lost two-factor authentication (2FA) credentials. Cloudflare supports both app-based and hardware keys for 2FA, but you could lose access to your account if you lose these. Over the past few weeks, we have been rolling out email and in-product reminders that remind you to also download backup codes (sometimes called recovery keys) that can get you back into your account in the event you lose your 2FA credentials. Download your backup codes now by logging into Cloudflare, then navigating to Profile > Security & Authentication > Backup codes.
Cloudflare is critical infrastructure, and you should protect it as such. Please review the following best practices and make sure you are doing your part to secure your account.
- Use a unique password for every website, including Cloudflare, and store it in a password manager like 1Password or Keeper. These services are cross-platform and simplify the process of managing secure passwords.
- Use 2FA to make it harder for an attacker to get into your account in the event your password is leaked
- Store your backup codes securely. A password manager is the best place since it keeps the backup codes encrypted, but you can also print them and put them somewhere safe in your home.
- If you use an app to manage your 2FA keys, enable cloud backup, so that you don't lose your keys in the event you lose your phone.
- If you use a custom email domain to sign in, configure SSO ↗.
- If you use a public email domain like Gmail or Hotmail, you can also use social login with Apple, GitHub, or Google to sign in.
- If you manage a Cloudflare account for work:
- Have at least two administrators in case one of them unexpectedly leaves your company
- Use SCIM to automate permissions management for members in your Cloudflare account
This week highlights multiple critical Cisco vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-20363, CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362). This flaw stems from improper input validation in HTTP(S) requests. An authenticated VPN user could send crafted requests to execute code as root, potentially compromising the device. The initial two rules were made available on September 28, with a third rule added today, October 7, for more robust protection.
- Cisco (CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362, CVE-2025-20363): Multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to exploit unsafe deserialization and input validation flaws. Successful exploitation may result in arbitrary code execution, privilege escalation, or command injection on affected systems.
Impact
Cisco (CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362, CVE-2025-20363): Exploitation enables attackers to escalate privileges or achieve remote code execution via command injection. Administrators are strongly advised to apply vendor updates immediately.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100788B Cisco Secure Firewall Adaptive Security Appliance - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20333, CVE:CVE-2025-20362, CVE:CVE-2025-20363 N/A Block This is a New Detection
Each of your Workers now has a new overview page in the Cloudflare dashboard.
The goal is to make it easier to understand your Worker without digging through multiple tabs. Think of it as a new home base, a place to get a high-level overview on what's going on.
It's the first place you land when you open a Worker in the dashboard, and it gives you an immediate view of what’s going on. You can see requests, errors, and CPU time at a glance. You can view and add bindings, and see recent versions of your app, including who published them.
Navigation is also simpler, with visually distinct tabs at the top of the page. At the bottom right you'll find guided steps for what to do next that are based on the state of your Worker, such as adding a binding or connecting a custom domain.
We plan to add more here over time. Better insights, more controls, and ways to manage your Worker from one page.
If you have feedback or suggestions for the new Overview page or your Cloudflare Workers experience in general, we'd love to hear from you. Join the Cloudflare developer community on Discord ↗.
You can now enable compaction for individual Apache Iceberg ↗ tables in R2 Data Catalog, giving you fine-grained control over different workloads.
This allows you to:
- Apply different target file sizes per table
- Disable compaction for specific tables
- Optimize based on table-specific access patterns
Learn more at Manage catalogs.
Radar now includes browser detection for Post-quantum (PQ) encryption. The Post-quantum encryption card ↗ now checks whether a user’s browser supports post-quantum encryption. If support is detected, information about the key agreement in use is displayed.
This week’s highlights prioritise an emergency Oracle E-Business Suite RCE rule deployed to block active, high-impact exploitation. Also addressed are high-severity Chaos Mesh controller command-injection flaws that enable unauthenticated in-cluster RCE and potential cluster compromise, plus a form-data multipart boundary issue that permits HTTP Parameter Pollution (HPP). Two new generic SQLi detections were added to catch inline-comment obfuscation and information disclosure techniques.
Key Findings
-
New emergency rule released for Oracle E-Business Suite (CVE-2025-61882) addressing an actively exploited remote code execution vulnerability in core business application modules. Immediate mitigation deployed to protect enterprise workloads.
-
Chaos Mesh (CVE-2025-59358,CVE-2025-59359,CVE-2025-59360,CVE-2025-59361): A GraphQL debug endpoint on the Chaos Controller Manager is exposed without authentication; several controller mutations (
cleanTcs,
killProcesses,
cleanIptables) are vulnerable to OS command injection.
-
Form-Data (CVE-2025-7783): Attackers who can observe
Math.random()outputs and control request fields in form-data may exploit this flaw to perform HTTP parameter pollution, leading to request tampering or data manipulation.
-
Two new generic SQLi detections added to enhance baseline coverage against inline-comment obfuscation and information disclosure attempts.
Impact
-
CVE-2025-61882 — Oracle E-Business Suite remote code execution (emergency detection): attacker-controlled input can yield full system compromise, data exfiltration, and operational outage; immediate blocking enforced.
-
CVE-2025-59358 / CVE-2025-59359 / CVE-2025-59360 / CVE-2025-59361 — Unauthenticated command-injection in Chaos Mesh controllers allowing remote code execution, cluster compromise, and service disruption (high availability risk).
-
CVE-2025-7783 — Predictable multipart boundaries in form-data enabling HTTP Parameter Pollution; results include request tampering, parameter overwrite, and downstream data integrity loss.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100882 Chaos Mesh - Missing Authentication - CVE:CVE-2025-59358 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100883 Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59359 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100884 Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59361 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100886 Form-Data - Parameter Pollution - CVE:CVE-2025-7783 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100888 Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59360 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100916 Oracle E-Business Suite - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-61882 N/A Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100917 Generic Rules - SQLi - Inline Comment Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100918 Generic Rules - SQLi - Information Disclosure N/A Disabled This is a New Detection
-
Managed Ruleset Updated
This update introduces 21 new detections in the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset (all currently set to Disabled mode to preserve remediation logic and allow quick activation if needed). The rules cover a broad spectrum of threats - SQL injection techniques, command and code injection, information disclosure of common files, URL anomalies, and cross-site scripting.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100902 Generic Rules - Command Execution - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100908 Generic Rules - Command Execution - 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100910 Generic Rules - Command Execution - 4 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100915 Generic Rules - Command Execution - 5 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100899 Generic Rules - Content-Type Abuse N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100914 Generic Rules - Content-Type Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100911 Generic Rules - Cookie Header Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100905 Generic Rules - NoSQL Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100913 Generic Rules - NoSQL Injection - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100907 Generic Rules - Parameter Pollution N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100906 Generic Rules - PHP Object Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100904 Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100897 Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100903 Generic Rules - Reverse Shell N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100909 Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100898 Generic Rules - SSJI NoSQL N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100896 Generic Rules - SSRF N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100895 Generic Rules - Template Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100895A Generic Rules - Template Injection - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100912 Generic Rules - XXE N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100900 Relative Paths - Anomaly Headers N/A Disabled This is a New Detection
You can now enable Cloudflare Access for your
workers.devand Preview URLs in a single click.
Access allows you to limit access to your Workers to specific users or groups. You can limit access to yourself, your teammates, your organization, or anyone else you specify in your Access policy.
To enable Cloudflare Access:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages
-
In Overview, select your Worker.
-
Go to Settings > Domains & Routes.
-
For
workers.devor Preview URLs, click Enable Cloudflare Access.
-
Optionally, to configure the Access application, click Manage Cloudflare Access. There, you can change the email addresses you want to authorize. View Access policies to learn about configuring alternate rules.
To fully secure your application, it is important that you validate the JWT that Cloudflare Access adds to the
Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertionheader on the incoming request.
The following code will validate the JWT using the jose NPM package ↗:
Add these environment variables to your Worker:
POLICY_AUD: Your application's AUD tag
TEAM_DOMAIN:
https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com
Both of these appear in the modal that appears when you enable Cloudflare Access.
You can set these variables by adding them to your Worker's Wrangler configuration file, or via the Cloudflare dashboard under Workers & Pages > your-worker > Settings > Environment Variables.
-
Fine-grained Permissioning for Access for Apps, IdPs, & Targets now in Public Beta
Fine-grained permissions for Access Applications, Identity Providers (IdPs), and Targets is now available in Public Beta. This expands our RBAC model beyond account & zone-scoped roles, enabling administrators to grant permissions scoped to individual resources.
- Access Applications ↗: Grant admin permissions to specific Access Applications.
- Identity Providers ↗: Grant admin permissions to individual Identity Providers.
- Targets ↗: Grant admin rights to specific Targets
For more info: