Real-time logo match preview

We are introducing Logo Match Preview, bringing the same pre-save visibility to visual assets that was previously only available for string-based queries. This update allows you to fine-tune your brand detection strategy before committing to a live monitor.

Upload your brand logo and immediately see a sample of potential matches from recently detected sites before finalizing the query

Adjust your similarity score (from 75% to 100%) and watch the results refresh in real-time to find the balance between broad detection and noise reduction

Review the specific logos triggered by your current settings to ensure your query is capturing the right level of brand infringement

If you are ready to test your brand assets, go to the Brand Protection dashboard ↗ to try the new preview tool.