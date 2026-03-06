Region Filtering, AS Traffic Volume, and Navigation Improvements on Cloudflare Radar

Radar ships several new features that improve the flexibility and usability of the platform, as well as visibility into what is happening on the Internet.

Region filtering

All location-aware pages now support filtering by region, including continents, geographic subregions (Middle East ↗, Eastern Asia ↗, etc.), political regions (EU ↗, African Union ↗), and US Census regions/divisions (for example, New England ↗, US Northeast ↗).

Traffic volume by top autonomous systems and locations

A new traffic volume view shows the top autonomous systems and countries/territories for a given location. This is useful for quickly determining which network providers in a location may be experiencing connectivity issues, or how traffic is distributed across a region.

The new AS and location dimensions have also been added to the Data Explorer ↗ for the HTTP, DNS, and NetFlows datasets. Combined with other available filters, this provides a powerful tool for generating unique insights.

Finally, breadcrumb navigation is now available on most pages, allowing easier navigation between parent and related pages.

Check out these features on Cloudflare Radar ↗.