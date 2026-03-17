New Security Overview UI

The Security Overview has been updated to provide Application Security customers with more actionable insights and a clearer view of their security posture.

Key improvements include:

Criticality for all Insights : Every insight now includes a criticality rating, allowing you to prioritize the most impactful security action items first.

: Every insight now includes a criticality rating, allowing you to prioritize the most impactful security action items first. Detection Tools Section : A new section displays the security detection tools available to you, indicating which are currently enabled and which can be activated to strengthen your defenses.

: A new section displays the security detection tools available to you, indicating which are currently enabled and which can be activated to strengthen your defenses. Industry Peer Comparison (Enterprise customers): A new module from Security Reports benchmarks your security posture against industry peers, highlighting relative strengths and areas for improvement.

For more information, refer to Security Overview.