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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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New Security Overview UI

Security Overview

The Security Overview has been updated to provide Application Security customers with more actionable insights and a clearer view of their security posture.

Key improvements include:

  • Criticality for all Insights: Every insight now includes a criticality rating, allowing you to prioritize the most impactful security action items first.
  • Detection Tools Section: A new section displays the security detection tools available to you, indicating which are currently enabled and which can be activated to strengthen your defenses.
  • Industry Peer Comparison (Enterprise customers): A new module from Security Reports benchmarks your security posture against industry peers, highlighting relative strengths and areas for improvement.
New Security Overview UI

For more information, refer to Security Overview.