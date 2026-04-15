Playwright MCP
@cloudflare/playwright-mcp ↗ is a Playwright MCP ↗ server fork that provides browser automation capabilities using Playwright and Browser Run.
This server enables LLMs to interact with web pages through structured accessibility snapshots, bypassing the need for screenshots or visually-tuned models. Its key features are:
- Fast and lightweight. Uses Playwright's accessibility tree, not pixel-based input.
- LLM-friendly. No vision models needed, operates purely on structured data.
- Deterministic tool application. Avoids ambiguity common with screenshot-based approaches.
If you are already familiar with Cloudflare Workers and you want to get started with Playwright MCP right away, select this button:
This creates a repository in your GitHub account and deploys the application to Cloudflare Workers. Use this option if you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, and wish to skip the step-by-step guidance.
Check our GitHub page ↗ for more information on how to build and deploy Playwright MCP.
Follow these steps to deploy
@cloudflare/playwright-mcp:
- Install the Playwright MCP npm package ↗.
npm i -D @cloudflare/playwright-mcp
yarn add -D @cloudflare/playwright-mcp
pnpm add -D @cloudflare/playwright-mcp
bun add -d @cloudflare/playwright-mcp
- Make sure you have the Browser Run and Durable Object bindings and migrations in your Wrangler configuration file.
- Edit the code.
- Deploy the server.
The server is now available at
https://[my-mcp-url].workers.dev/sse and you can use it with any MCP client.
Cloudflare AI Playground ↗ is a great way to test MCP servers using LLM models available in Workers AI.
- Go to https://playground.ai.cloudflare.com/ ↗.
- Ensure that the model is set to
llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast.
- In MCP Servers, set URL to
https://[my-mcp-url].workers.dev/sse.
- Click Connect.
- Status should update to Connected and it should list 23 available tools.
You can now start to interact with the model, and it will run necessary the tools to accomplish what was requested.
Try this sequence of instructions to see Playwright MCP in action:
- "Go to demo.playwright.dev/todomvc"
- "Create some todo entry"
- "Nice. Now create a todo in parrot style"
- "And create another todo in Yoda style"
- "Take a screenshot"
You can also use other MCP clients like Claude Desktop ↗.
Check our GitHub page ↗ for more examples and MCP client configuration options, and refer to the developer documentation on how to build Agents on Cloudflare.