Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Domain Categories improvements
New categories added
|Parent ID
|Parent Name
|Category ID
|Category Name
|1
|Ads
|66
|Advertisements
|3
|Business & Economy
|185
|Personal Finance
|3
|Business & Economy
|186
|Brokerage & Investing
|21
|Security Threats
|187
|Compromised Domain
|21
|Security Threats
|188
|Potentially Unwanted Software
|6
|Education
|189
|Reference
|9
|Government & Politics
|190
|Charity and Non-profit
Changes to existing categories
|Original Name
|New Name
|Religion
|Religion & Spirituality
|Government
|Government/Legal
|Redirect
|URL Alias/Redirect
Refer to Gateway domain categories to learn more.