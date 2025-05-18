New Applications Added to Zero Trust

42 new applications have been added for Zero Trust support within the Application Library and Gateway policy enforcement, giving you the ability to investigate or apply inline policies to these applications.

33 of the 42 applications are Artificial Intelligence applications. The others are Human Resources (2 applications), Development (2 applications), Productivity (2 applications), Sales & Marketing, Public Cloud, and Security.

To view all available applications, log in to your Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard ↗, navigate to the App Library under My Team.

For more information on creating Gateway policies, see our Gateway policy documentation.