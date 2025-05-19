Terraform v5.5.0 now available

Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues ↗ reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.5.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.

Changes

Broad fixes across resources with recurring diffs, including, but not limited to: cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_route cloudflare_zone_setting cloudflare_ruleset cloudflare_page_rule

Zone settings can be re-applied without client errors

Page rules conversion errors are fixed

Failure to apply changes to cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_route

Other bug fixes

For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.

Issues Closed

If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.

Upgrading

If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.