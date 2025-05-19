Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Terraform v5.5.0 now available
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues ↗ reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.5.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
- Broad fixes across resources with recurring diffs, including, but not limited to:
cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_route
cloudflare_zone_setting
cloudflare_ruleset
cloudflare_page_rule
-
- Zone settings can be re-applied without client errors
- Page rules conversion errors are fixed
- Failure to apply changes to
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_route
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5304: Importing cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy invalid attribute filter value ↗
- #5303: cloudflare_page_rule import does not set values for all of the fields in terraform state ↗
- #5178: cloudflare_page_rule Page rule creation with redirect fails ↗
- #5336: cloudflare_turnstile_wwidget not able to udpate ↗
- #5418: cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules: Provider returned invalid result object after apply ↗
- #5423: cloudflare_zone_setting: "Invalid value for zone setting always_use_https" ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.