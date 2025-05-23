New GraphQL Analytics API Explorer and MCP Server

We’ve launched two powerful new tools to make the GraphQL Analytics API more accessible:

GraphQL API Explorer

The new GraphQL API Explorer ↗ helps you build, test, and run queries directly in your browser. Features include:

In-browser schema documentation to browse available datasets and fields

Interactive query editor with autocomplete and inline documentation

A "Run in GraphQL API Explorer" button to execute example queries from our docs

Seamless OAuth authentication — no manual setup required

GraphQL Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server

MCP Servers let you use natural language tools like Claude to generate structured queries against your data. See our blog post ↗ for details on how they work and which servers are available. The new GraphQL MCP server ↗ helps you discover and generate useful queries for the GraphQL Analytics API. With this server, you can:

Explore what data is available to query

Generate and refine queries using natural language, with one-click links to run them in the API Explorer

Build dashboards and visualizations from structured query outputs

Example prompts include:

“Show me HTTP traffic for the last 7 days for example.com”

“What GraphQL node returns firewall events?”

“Can you generate a link to the Cloudflare GraphQL API Explorer with a pre-populated query and variables?”

We’re continuing to expand these tools, and your feedback helps shape what’s next. Explore the documentation to learn more and get started.