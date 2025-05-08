Open email attachments with Browser Isolation

You can now safely open email attachments to view and investigate them.

What this means is that messages now have a Attachments section. Here, you can view processed attachments and their classifications (for example, Malicious, Suspicious, Encrypted). Next to each attachment, a Browser Isolation icon allows your team to safely open the file in a clientless, isolated browser with no risk to the analyst or your environment.

To use this feature, you must:

Enable Clientless Web Isolation in your Zero Trust settings.

in your Zero Trust settings. Have Browser Isolation (BISO) seats assigned.

For more details, refer to our setup guide.

Some attachment types may not render in Browser Isolation. If there is a file type that you would like to be opened with Browser Isolation, reach out to your Cloudflare contact.

This feature is available across these Email security packages: