Gateway Protocol Detection Now Available for PAYGO and Free Plans

All Cloudflare One Gateway users can now use Protocol detection logging and filtering, including those on Pay-as-you-go and Free plans.

With Protocol Detection, admins can identify and enforce policies on traffic proxied through Gateway based on the underlying network protocol (for example, HTTP, TLS, or SSH), enabling more granular traffic control and security visibility no matter your plan tier.

This feature is available to enable in your account network settings for all accounts. For more information on using Protocol Detection, refer to the Protocol detection documentation.