WAF Release - 2025-05-19

This week's analysis covers four vulnerabilities, with three rated critical due to their Remote Code Execution (RCE) potential. One targets a high-traffic frontend platform, while another targets a popular content management system. These detections are now part of the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset in Block mode.

Key Findings

Commvault Command Center (CVE-2025-34028) exposes an unauthenticated RCE via insecure command injection paths in the web UI. This is critical due to its use in enterprise backup environments.

BentoML (CVE-2025-27520) reveals an exploitable vector where serialized payloads in model deployment APIs can lead to arbitrary command execution. This targets modern AI/ML infrastructure.

Craft CMS (CVE-2024-56145) allows RCE through template injection in unauthenticated endpoints. It poses a significant risk for content-heavy websites with plugin extensions.

Apache HTTP Server (CVE-2024-38475) discloses sensitive server config data due to misconfigured mod_proxy behavior. While not RCE, this is useful for pre-attack recon.

Impact

These newly detected vulnerabilities introduce critical risk across modern web stacks, AI infrastructure, and content platforms: unauthenticated RCEs in Commvault, BentoML, and Craft CMS enable full system compromise with minimal attacker effort.

Apache HTTPD information leak can support targeted reconnaissance, increasing the success rate of follow-up exploits. Organizations using these platforms should prioritize patching and monitor for indicators of exploitation using updated WAF detection rules.