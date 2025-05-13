Changelog
New Applications Added for DNS Filtering
You can now create DNS policies to manage outbound traffic for an expanded list of applications. This update adds support for 273 new applications, giving you more control over your organization's outbound traffic.
With this update, you can:
- Create DNS policies for a wider range of applications
- Manage outbound traffic more effectively
- Improve your organization's security and compliance posture
For more information on creating DNS policies, see our DNS policy documentation.